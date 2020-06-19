Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102730

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Steeves                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/18/20 - 2103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Doe Run, Jamaica

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Catherine Infantino                                              

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clifton Park, NY

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time VSP received a report of a

family fight at a residence in Jamaica. Investigation led to the arrest of Catherine Infantino for Domestic Assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/20 - 1230 hours            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - No LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

