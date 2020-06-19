Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102730
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Steeves
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/18/20 - 2103 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Doe Run, Jamaica
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Catherine Infantino
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clifton Park, NY
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time VSP received a report of a
family fight at a residence in Jamaica. Investigation led to the arrest of Catherine Infantino for Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/20 - 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - No LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.