Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102730

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Steeves

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6/18/20 - 2103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Doe Run, Jamaica

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Catherine Infantino

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clifton Park, NY

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time VSP received a report of a

family fight at a residence in Jamaica. Investigation led to the arrest of Catherine Infantino for Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/20 - 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - No LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.