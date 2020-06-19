The WFLA Continues to Make Headlines
Women’s Full Tackle Professional Football Draft & Draft Dames
Seeking a TV Network to televise the WFLA games, while demanding Equal Opportunities for Women”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles CA: The Women’s Football League Association made headlines as they announced the first ever Women’s Professional Full Tackle Football Draft in August of 2019. The 2019 Draft at the MGM GRAND Las Vegas was a momentous and a memorable occasion, where 30 of the world’s top Women’s Full Tackle Football Athletes were drafted.
With the WFLA’s Exhibition Season and introductory tour being affected by the current Pandemic, this extraordinary organization pressed on. The WFLA conducted virtual combines allowing its current franchisees the ability to select women from around the globe. Emerging from Guam, Brazil, Australia, Canada & the U.S. are the next top athletes to join U.S. Rosters under the WFLA’s direction.
Since their introduction, the WFLA has sold Teams & Franchises to Celebrity & Entertainment personalities, created “Draft Dames” a Sports Betting Service Provider for Women Sports, and has created an awards event “Women’s Football Hall of Fame” raising the bar for Women’s Empowerment.
“Team Owners are building the infrastructures of their respective franchises to ensure that their general managers, presidents, coaching and medical staff recognize the importance of our League’s mantra ‘Women’s Empowerment’ and ‘Equal Play / Equal Pay,’” says CEO Lupe Rose. The WFLA has already gained the attention of Emmy Award Nominated Producers for an upcoming docu-series on the League, in addition to attracting Strategic Partners and media juggernaut Entercom & Radio One to endorse the League at this early stage. “The WFLA is poised to introduce to the world the stories behind each woman playing for the Organization,” Rose continues.
When asked what is the Leagues next move, Rose explains “seeking a TV Network to televise the WFLA games, while demanding Equal Opportunities for Women.” Rose continues, “Women are passionate about full-tackle Football and should be earning a professional Salary, and I created The WFLA to promote Sports Equality, the WFLA Jr League for girls’ Football to ensure they start early, and I have started the conversations at the High School & College level.”
The next Draft will be held on October 19, 2020 at MGM GRAND Las Vegas. This will be an equally momentous and memorable occasion, as it will also mark the one-year anniversary when the illustrious City of Las Vegas declared October 19, 2019 WFLA Day.
The upcoming draft will include international & local draftees from all over the world who have garnered the attention of networks such as ESPN affiliates & other media who have been following & covering the WFLA’s latest recruits.
ABOUT
The Women’s Football League Association (WFLA) is the first Women's Professional Football sports organization to execute and develop professional women’s football with equal pay for equal play. The WFLA scores while introducing its first Women’s Football League Association with both Western and Eastern Conferences. The WFLA is designed to create the largest and most competitive Women’s Professional Full-Tackle Football League in the world. The league introduces the first-ever Professional Football League for Women, fighting for Women’s Equality, and gains recognition in its fight with introducing the only Women's Pro Football League.
