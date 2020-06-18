Royalty Pharma Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) today announced the closing of the initial public offering of 89,333,920 shares of its Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a price to the public of $28.00 per share. The size of the IPO was increased from the previously announced 70,000,000 Class A ordinary shares. The company offered 71,652,250 Class A ordinary shares and the selling shareholders offered 17,681,670 Class A ordinary shares. The number of Class A ordinary shares issued at closing included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 11,652,250 additional Class A ordinary shares from the company. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “RPRX” on June 16, 2020.



J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Evercore ISI, Cowen and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey also acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BBVA, DNB Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and three development-stage product candidates.