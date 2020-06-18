How Sleep Affects Performance in Sports - Eric Buschbacher
EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know the importance of a good night’s sleep, but Emerson NJ Eric Buschbacher explains what it means to athletes.
For an athlete to be successful, they need to train, eat a healthy diet, and take advantage of the power of sleep. All humans need an adequate amount of sleep to rest, recover, and renew the body and mind. However, for players, sleep can significantly boost athletic performance. According to Eric Buschbacher, some sports programs are even breaking it down to a science by using sleep tracking equipment to monitor players at night throughout their season. Other players hire sleep coaches to help them develop and maintain a sleep routine for optimal performance.
Emerson Eric Buschbacher explains that most athletes who are serious about their future in sports, pay careful attention to their sleeping strategy. Learning how to manage sleeping patterns early in a sports career is a wise investment made by many. In fact, Eric Buschbacher notes that ignoring its importance can lead to detrimental results, even for an athlete showing promise in their skills. Here are some of the most important ways sleep affects performance in sports.
1. Accuracy
Any sports fan or player alike can attest that accuracy in physical, motor, and cognitive tasks are essential to high-quality performance. Eric Buschbacher explains that research has shown that sleep deprivation can have the same effects as alcohol intoxication when it comes to impairment of accuracy. If players want excellent hand-eye coordination, Emerson Man Eric Buschbacher believes that getting enough sleep should be at the top of their priority list.
2. Energy
Athletes must exert an enormous amount of energy during competitions and training. Eric Buschbacher explains that not getting enough sleep decreases a player’s energy levels in a variety of ways. First, sleep deprivation reduces the body’s storage of glycogen, which is a major fuel source. During our deep sleep cycles, glycogen levels are restored so that we can function optimally.
Eric Buschbacher notes that sleep can also regulate or alter our metabolism. When a player has not gotten enough sleep, they are more likely to have an increased appetite for foods that are higher in sugar, fat, and carbohydrates. A tired athlete will unknowingly try to adapt to their lack of sleep by increasing energy consumption and decreasing energy expenditure. Eric Buschbacher explains that this can lead to a sluggish performance.
3. Recovery
Sleep helps the body recover, heal, and build energy for the next performance. Eric Buschbacher explains that sleep also affects hormones in the body, such as testosterone and HGH. For both men and women, testosterone is the key to strengthening muscles and bones. In the early phases of sleep, also called slow-wave sleep, the hormone HGH is released, which repairs cells and tissues.
According to Eric Buschbacher, sleep deprivation increases our sensitivity to pain and lowers our tolerance thresholds. Without the proper amount of sleep, athletes won’t recover, leaving them more prone to injury due to a lack of cognitive abilities and reduced pain tolerance.
