BeyondSpring Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the "Company" or "BeyondSpring") (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies, today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ordinary shares being offered. The Company also intends to sell additional ordinary shares to entities affiliated with Decheng Capital in a separate private placement transaction. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering and the private placement to support the commercialization of Plinabulin, continued clinical and pre-clinical development and for general corporate purposes.



Jefferies and William Blair will be acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and may not be completed on the terms described or at all.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 15, 2019 and became effective on October 21, 2019. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (877) 821-7388, or by emailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, or by calling (800) 621-0687, or by emailing prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, first-in-class agent Plinabulin, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and two Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to Plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market. BeyondSpring is headquartered in New York City.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “design,” “may,” “future,” “estimate,” “predict,” “objective,” “goal,” or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to BeyondSpring’s expectations regarding the completion of the proposed offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be consummated, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Consummation of the offering and the application of the net proceeds of the offering are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to it, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by those risk factors included in the Company’s subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be accessed at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company’s future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet its expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of its product candidates, increased competition in the market, the impact of widespread health developments, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and the responses thereto, which could materially and adversely affect, among other things, enrollment of patients in the Company’s clinical trials and its expected timeline for data readouts of its clinical trials and certain regulatory filings for its product candidates, unexpected changes to estimates of its expenses, future revenues and capital requirements, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the SEC. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

