HTG Introduces the HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel

Comprehensive Panel Designed to Provide Molecular Characterization of Aggressive Lymphomas

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the pre-launch introduction of its new HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel, which is expected to be commercially available for purchase in kit form or as a service in HTG’s VERI/O laboratory starting in July 2020.



The HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel is a research-use only panel designed to provide molecular characterization of aggressive lymphomas by allowing researchers to measure the expression of genes associated with the aggressive lymphoma transcriptome. Globally, there are nearly 600,000 new cases of lymphoma diagnosed and over 250,000 deaths from the various lymphoma subtypes annually. Correctly diagnosing lymphomas often requires 20 or more immunohistochemical (IHC) tests, and incorrect subtype classification is common. HTG’s new comprehensive HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel is designed to better facilitate identification of lymphoma subgroups addressing this important market.

“HTG has focused on lymphoma for several years, specifically diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) with the HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay EU, which obtained a CE Mark in 2016. This new panel is an extension of our DLBCL assay, developed in partnership with HTG’s Lymphoma Advisory Board, and includes approximately 300 genes focused on molecular subtyping aggressive lymphomas,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We are excited to expand the HTG EdgeSeq assay portfolio with this new RUO panel, which will include the cell of origin signature available in HTG EdgeSeq Reveal, HTG’s web-based biostatistical analysis software tool. Together we expect these tools to enable both HTG and researchers globally to develop molecular subtyping algorithms to potentially classify various aggressive lymphomas.”

