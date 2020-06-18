RAPS Offers Virtual Attendance Options for 2020 Convergence Conference

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, USA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is offering two new virtual attendance options for its upcoming RAPS Convergence conference in addition to the in-person event to be held in San Antonio, TX, 12–15 September. RAPS Convergence is the largest annual gathering of the global healthcare regulatory community and the only US event exclusively dedicated to the regulatory profession.

“Each year, RAPS Convergence provides an important opportunity for regulatory professionals from around the world to come together as a community, share knowledge and support one another,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Considering the unique circumstances this year, RAPS recognizes that it may be challenging for many likely attendees to travel, but we did not want that to prevent anyone from participating. Even if you can’t attend Convergence in person, these two virtual registration options will allow you to engage with, learn from and connect with regulatory leaders and peers.”

The regular online registration option includes access to a custom event website and mobile app, three live plenary sessions and a selection of 16 live sessions in two defined tracks. Those selecting online premium registration also get more than 50 additional sessions, one-on-one and group connections, virtual “Solution Circles” and a few additional surprises.

The conference agenda features more than 200 speakers from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other US and international government agencies; numerous pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies; notified bodies; consultants; researchers and other healthcare stakeholders.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media wishing to cover RAPS Convergence in person or online should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at zbrousseau@raps.org or +1 301 770 2920, ext. 245. Media attending virtually will be allowed access at the online premium level.

RAPS also announced it has extended the first early bird registration deadline to 30 June.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachments

Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org