Colorado Association Services Welcomes New Community To Client List

Denver, CO, June 18, 2020 -- Colorado Association Services, an Associa® company, has been selected as the management company for a large resort style community.

Located south of Denver, the master community of five subdivisions is comprised of more than 1,700 residences. Community residents have access to many amenities; a clubhouse, pool with cabanas, spa, open-air BBQ seated area, large patio area with fire pit, indoor basketball courts and racquetball, indoor steam and sauna, indoor ping pong, fitness classes, conference rooms, fitness center, outdoor tennis and pickleball courts, outdoor soccer, outdoor volleyball, outdoor putting green, outdoor horseshoes, outdoor frisbee golf, outdoor baseball field, outdoor gazebo entertainment area, dedicated 1-mile walk area, dedicated bike path, lots of landscaped open space and dog park. Colorado Association Services will support multiple on-site employees, including management, maintenance, and fitness center staff.

“Colorado Association Services continues to focus on providing quality management services and expanding community partnerships across Colorado,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services president. “We look forward to working with the community and partnering with the board of directors to offer the best community management and lifestyle services possible.”

