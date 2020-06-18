Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Directorate Change

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), the U.S. and U.K. biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology, announces Gregor MacRae is standing down as a director of the Company with immediate effect.



Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of Tiziana, said "I thank Gregor for his contribution to the Board and the Company and wish him well in his other interests. We are currently in the process of recruiting a new, seasoned non-executive director with extensive NASDAQ audit committee experience and hope to make a formal announcement shortly".

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

