NANOCRAFT CBD ANNOUNCES HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SEALS

Nanocraft Becomes First Ever CBD Brand to Officially Partner with a National Lacrosse Team

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Nanocraft CBD has launched a multi-year partnership with the San Diego Seals—owned by Joe Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba and owner of the Brooklyn Nets. This partnership earns Nanocraft the spot of the first hemp-based brand to officially sponsor a professional lacrosse team. This is a milestone for both the CBD industry and the National Lacrosse League.





“With its athlete-first approach and proven commitment to safety, quality, and accuracy, NanoCraft is a leader in the growing CBD industry,” said Steve Govett, San Diego Seals president. “We are proud to partner with NanoCraft to help our athletes and to provide a fully-vetted CBD option. The Seals and I officially welcome NanoCraft to our growing family.”





NanoCraft, a San Diego-based company, is known as the Nike of CBD for good reason. Their goal is to create products that “fuel the athlete in all of us,” with an emphasis on both performance and recovery. When it comes to product safety, purity, and transparency, Nanocraft is an industry leader. As the Seals’ new official CBD Partner, Nanocraft is completely THC-free and third-party tested to abide by all NLL guidelines. Teammates, staff, and fans can enjoy the benefits of CBD without worrying about a high of any kind, thanks to Nanocraft’s guaranteed 0% THC limit.





“We’re excited to partner with the San Diego Seals and become the first CBD partner in professional lacrosse,” said Stefan McKellar, NanoCraft CEO and co-founder. “A full-contact sport like lacrosse demands next-level recovery, and we are proud to provide that to these athletes. A team that plays as hard as the Seals deserves every advantage on and off the field.” Company President Todd Erwin adds, “As a San Diego company, we’re obviously excited to support a local franchise, especially one that clearly has the talent and leadership to go the distance.”





This groundbreaking partnership will focus on helping the Seals’ players, coaches, and staff to improve their focus, performance, and recovery. With a direct focus on empowering athletes, many of Nanocraft’s unique formulations combine CBD with vitamins, superfoods, and phytonutrients to ensure more results from every drop. Their hemp-derived CBD is organically grown in the USA, safely harvested, and scientifically formulated at the highest quality.





About the San Diego Seals:

The San Diego Seals are a team in the 33-year-old National Lacrosse League (NLL), the world’s only professional box lacrosse league. The league ranks third in average attendance for professional indoor sports worldwide behind the NBA and NHL. For more information, visit SealsLax.com or follow the Seals on social media.





About NanoCraft:

NanoCraft was founded by two longtime friends Todd Erwin and Stefan McKellar. NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. Nanocraft is also committed to making a positive difference, as they donate $1 dollar from every purchase to helping kids in need. Folks can learn more about this initiative through their Nanocraft Kids program.





Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are founded on three core attributes: Scientifically Formulated, Highest Quality, and Performance Driven. These three characteristics define the high standard Nanocraft brings to all of their products. In alignment with your current nutrition and workout regime, their goal is to stimulate your endocannabinoid system and bring you a step further toward your highest potential.

All of their products are manufactured in a state-of-the-art cGMP certified laboratory under the critical eye of its Chief Scientific Officer, a chemist and plant biologist who has devoted the past 20 years to nutrition technology. All of their hemp derived CBD is non-GMO, contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. All of their products are always tested by third-party laboratories to ensure quality and consistency.





This partnership is a longtime in the making, but there’s no doubt it will benefit everyone involved, fans and team members alike.

Attachment

Austin Beals Nanocraft CBD 844-626-6223 info@nanocraftcbd.com