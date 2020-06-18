SAFR Facial Recognition Now Runs On The AXIS Camera Application Platform (ACAP)

Edge AI processing lowers the cost of deploying Facial Recognition for Touchless Access, and Security; Mask Detection to Help the World Get Back to Work

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), today announced SAFR® Inside, a new app component of its Facial Recognition and Computer Vision Platform that runs on ACAP enabled cameras with edge processing capabilities. SAFR Inside reduces network traffic and server overhead and thus lowers overall deployment costs. The first version of SAFR Inside runs on the new AXIS Q1615 Mk III Network Camera announced today.

Facial Recognition, Mask Detection and More at a Fraction of the Cost

SAFR Inside enables network cameras like the AXIS Q1615 Mk III to reduce video processing server overhead and achieve new lows in total cost of ownership. Take the example of a retail grocery chain deploying SAFR for mask detection on a few traditional IP cameras at dozens of locations. Until now, this customer would have had to install a new server at each location. By installing cameras with SAFR Inside and pairing them with SAFR’s Cloud Platform, the grocery chain eliminates the need for on-premise servers entirely. A four-camera per location installation would have required a $2,000 server at each store. Without it, the chain saves at least $500 in up-front costs per camera, not including system configuration costs or on-going support requirements.

Large-scale on-premise deployments such as at a casino or stadium would experience similar up-front cost savings. By choosing cameras with SAFR Inside instead of a traditional IP camera, a 100-camera installation can now be run on a single on-premise SAFR recognition server -- achieving an estimated savings of $500,000 or $500 per camera.

“Our customers are always looking for ways to reduce the total cost of ownership when deploying SAFR,” says Eric Hess, Sr. Director Product Management for SAFR. “By bringing our world-leading AI into the camera, we are delivering lower costs and more flexible deployment options for our end users.”

Computer Vision to Fight Covid-19

The SAFR Inside app supports some of the SAFR Platform’s most requested features for fighting Covid-19.

Improve public health safety by automatically playing an audio reminder when someone is, or is not, wearing a protective face mask.

Reduce opportunities for viral transmission by introducing touchless access control systems using SAFR’s world-leading facial recognition on live video. SAFR can both ensure employees are wearing masks and recognize them with the mask on.

Collaboration and Innovation from SAFR and Axis Communications

“We are very pleased to bring SAFR Inside to the AXIS Camera Application Platform,” said Reza Rassool, CTO of RealNetworks, “Their worldwide leadership and quality products are a perfect fit for our highly accurate, high performance facial recognition platform. We look forward to expanding our relationship into the future.”

“SAFR Inside is the first Axis Application Development Partner (ADP) application to take full advantage of the new AI capabilities of our AXIS Camera Application Platform,” said Robert Muehlbauer, Senior Manager, Business Development, at Axis Communications. “With advanced computer vision technology like SAFR combined with the AI enabled AXIS Q1615 Mk III, we see many use cases, including integrated solutions that utilize our IP audio and IP intercom technologies. We look forward to SAFR Inside running on more Axis cameras and intercoms in the future.”

Available soon on AXIS Camera Application Platform

SAFR Inside version 1.0 will be available at the end of July. It will be provided at no cost and will be included with the standard SAFR license.

About SAFR

SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world’s foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence. It taps the power of AI to help the world get back to work. Whether it’s used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, or touchless entry control, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere.

