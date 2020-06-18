NY CREATES Announces New AIM Leadership

New York welcomes home Rochester native to lead AIM Photonics

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NY CREATES (New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering and Science) announce the appointment of Dr. Michael J. Cumbo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics), a program of NY CREATES, effective July 6, 2020. Dr. Cumbo succeeds Dr. Michael Liehr in the role.

AIM Photonics is the nation’s premier Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC) manufacturing institute advancing Integrated Photonic technology and workforce innovation. A public-private partnership, founded in 2015, AIM Photonics is celebrating 5 years of success and is nationally recognized for creating the world’s first open-access complete Integrated Photonic manufacturing ecosystem, which provides the photonic community and DoD access to a full suite of advanced technology, capabilities, and resources throughout the entire product development cycle.

“The AIM Photonics executive team is pleased to welcome Dr. Cumbo, a highly experienced and accomplished technology executive, as the next leader of this important manufacturing institute,” said Dr. Douglas Grose, President of NY CREATES. “Mike brings valuable experience to AIM Photonics as a results oriented, customer-centric technology business leader, in addition to his proven ability to move technology and teams ‘from lab to fab,’ and transforming new technologies into profitable businesses.”

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner, and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “AIM Photonics is advancing New York State’s leadership in optics, photonics and imaging by attracting industry innovators from across the globe, building on Governor Cuomo’s targeted Upstate investment that has grown the Finger Lakes region as an OPI industry hub. Dr. Michael Cumbo’s experience and leadership will no doubt help AIM to further expand its presence both statewide and around the world and we are pleased to officially welcome him aboard as the consortium’s new CEO.”

“As we celebrate AIM Photonics’ 5 year anniversary, and look to the next 5 years, what better way to celebrate than to welcome back to Rochester, Michael Cumbo,” said Mr. Ed White, National Photonics Initiative Chairman and Associate Vice President for AIM Photonics Test, Assembly, and Packaging (TAP) facility in Rochester, NY. “AIM Photonics will benefit significantly from Mike’s technology leadership expertise, and I look forward to working with him to continue the advancement of the TAP facility and sharing his vision for the next 5 years and beyond.”

Prior to his new role, Dr. Cumbo was Vice President of Optics for ZYGO Corporation, a unit of AMETEK, which designs, develops and produces complex electro-optical systems and high-precision optical components for the Medical/Life Sciences, Defense & Aerospace, Semiconductor, and Industrial OEM markets. He had full P&L responsibility and drove significant improvements in the business during his tenure. He is the Founder and Chairman of Sandia Electro-Optics Corporation (SE-OC), Albuquerque, NM, an employee-owned enterprise devoted to the incubation of innovative measurement instruments in the life science and environmental sensing market segments.

Previously, Dr. Cumbo spent 30+ years managing various levels of photonic technology development across the globe, most recently as President of IDEX Optics & Photonics. He also spent time as a key advisor and expert supporting improvement programs for a number of venture capital startups. Prior to that, Dr. Cumbo managed various photonics based companies including; Executive Vice President and General Manager, Coherent, Inc., Vice President and General Manager, Uniphase Commercial Laser Division, Vice President of R&D and Chief Technical Officer, OCLI, Vice President and General Manager, OCLI Telecom Division, as well as a number of management and engineering positions with OCLI, Bausch & Lomb, and Eastman Kodak in his home town of Rochester, NY.

Dr. Cumbo holds a Ph.D. in Optics, an M.S. in Optical Engineering, and a B.S. in Physics from the University of Rochester (UofR), as well as an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). He has 11 patents, and authored 22 technical journal papers and conference proceeding articles. He was chosen to announce the Prism award by SPIE at Photonics West 2012.

NY CREATES COO Mr. Paul Kelly said, “AIM Photonics is leading how integrated photonics are developed and built and we’re proud to have such an exceptionally qualified leader to continue the program as part of the NY CREATES family, especially during AIM’s fifth anniversary. We look forward to Mike leading the charge and taking AIM Photonics and Integrated Photonics to the next level.”

“I am excited to be joining the talented team at AIM Photonics, the nation’s premier Integrated Photonic manufacturing institute,” said Dr. Cumbo. “The recent innovations and applications demonstrated by AIM Photonics are already changing the world as we know it. I’m honored to continue the efforts and look forward to expanding the technological opportunities in my home town of Rochester, NY, as well as within the state of New York and across the nation.”

A vital component of NY CREATES is AIM Photonics, with more than 120 members, including those focused on data communications, sensors, quantum and neuromorphic computing. AIM featured services include our industry leading Process Design Kit (PDK), Multi Project Wafer (MPW), and Test, Assembly and Packaging (TAP), which include a comprehensive set of silicon Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) devices enabling the implementation of next-generation products.

Dr. John Bowers, Deputy CEO of AIM Photonics, and distinguished professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Materials at University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) said, “We are just beginning to see the significant impact AIM Photonics is having on the world of integrated photonics. There is so much more to accomplish, and it is a pleasure to have an individual of Mike’s qualifications leading us through the next phase.”

Dr. Cumbo will open the AIM Photonics 2020 Summer Members Meeting which is scheduled for July 15th, at 2:00PM (EST). Details on the upcoming Members Meeting and additional events can be found at the AIM Photonics events website. http://www.aimphotonics.com/new-events

-30-

Attachments

Frank Tolic NY CREATES 518-795-0111 FTolic@aimphotonics.com