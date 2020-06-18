Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Issues State­ment on SCO­TUS Uphold­ing DACA Program

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement on today’s United States Supreme Court ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:  

“We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority. We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas.”   

Read a copy of the opinion here.

