4 ways coronavirus may forever change legal tech

Law 360: "When the novel coronavirus closed down courthouses and law firms, technology allowed attorneys, their clients and judges to move litigation forward without jeopardizing public health.

Some of those emergency fixes could stick around even after life returns to normal. Legal experts say embracing remote technology has boosted efficiency, transparency and access to the courts.

Here are some of the top tech fixes that attorneys hope will stick around after the pandemic.

Read more at: https://www.law360.com/articles/1282642/4-ways-coronavirus-may-forever-change-legal-tech?nl_pk=cbb7e383-85c2-4958-bd57-c535f714d4d1&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=special

