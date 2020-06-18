CDPHP Cycle! Announces Gradual Rollout for 2020 Season

Program to Feature Enhanced Sanitation Measures and Guidance in Direct Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) and CDPHP today announced that the 2020 season of CDPHP Cycle! will begin on June 22.

The onset of COVID-19 delayed the launch of CDPHP Cycle!, but with enhanced safety and sanitary precautions and guidance, and an increased demand for outdoor activities, CDTA and CDPHP will ease in to the 2020 season. Bikes will first launch in areas near parks and trails for recreational riding and will be spaced out at racks to allow for easy access and proper social distancing.

Cleaning and disinfecting measures will be ongoing, and each bike will be equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to use before and after riding.

CDPHP Cycle! is also strongly recommending that riders follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of disease.

“We’re looking forward to getting CDPHP Cycle! bikes back on the streets to give folks access to a physical and mental health outlet during these very difficult times,” said President and CEO of CDPHP, Dr. John D. Bennett. “The program has had an incredibly positive impact on our communities in the past, and we believe that with these updated safety guidelines, it will continue to do so.”

“CDPHP Cycle! has been a hit since it was first introduced, but we knew the program needed changes to keep it successful during COVID-19,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “Our team has redesigned the operations plan, complete with a rigorous cleaning and disinfecting process and methods to make customers feel safe and secure when using bikes. With these updates, residents will be able to safely enjoy this service and bike throughout the Capital Region.”

More than 75,000 bike rides have been taken since CDPHP Cycle! was introduced in 2017. From the beginning, CDPHP Cycle! has been popular with thousands of Capital Region residents who have relied on the service during the warm weather months. Riders can purchase a membership or load a pay-as-you-go account by registering online or downloading the CDPHP Cycle! mobile app. You pay for what you ride, which comes out to just $.08 per minute with an hourly pass. For more information, including additional rental fees, rack locations, and more, visit www.cdphpcycle.com.

###

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About CDTA

CDTA is the premier mobility provider in the Capital Region, providing local, express, commuter and bus rapid transit services across its four-county, 2300 square-mile service area. CDTA also operates the regional bike-share program, CDPHP Cycle! CDTA owns and operates the Rensselaer Rail and Saratoga Springs Train Stations. CDTA was named the 2017 Best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America by the American Public Transportation Association.

Attachment

Natalia Burkart CDPHP 518-542-8524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com