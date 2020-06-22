Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,076 in the last 365 days.

Hoosier Contractors Announces Free Roof Inspection Offer

Hoosier Contractors has announced that it will be performing no-cost roof inspections to help homeowners and businesses in the Greater Indianapolis Area

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s harsh weather has left many Indianapolis area homes with damaged roofs. In an effort to support the surrounding community during this trying time, Hoosier Contractors is dedicated to making its roof inspection services available to Greater Indianapolis Area business owners and homeowners absolutely free of charge.

The services, which are being offered with no hidden fees or obligations, includes an extensive inspection conducted on-site by one of the company’s qualified estimators. Advisement on any necessary repairs and estimates on further services are also available free of cost as a part of the free inspection package.

Should roof repair or replacement be necessary, Hoosier Contractors is standing by to provide solutions. The company offers a wide range of financing options to fit individual needs as well as experienced claim specialists who can help customers understand their insurance benefits.

Those wishing to take advantage of the offer and secure a roof inspection free of charge should call Hoosier Contractors to set up a day and time that works best for them. Alternatively, the offer can be secured by completing the short questionnaire on the “Schedule a No Cost Roof Inspection” page of the Hoosier Contractors website. After completing the contact form, one of the company’s representative will reach out to schedule a visit.

Though the service is being offered free of charge, Hoosier Contractors is dedicated to delivering free inspections in a timely, stress-free manner. Often, same day appointments are available depending on current demand and staff capacity.

About Hoosier Contractors

Hoosier Contractors is a locally owned and operated company that provides commercial and residential roofing services to the Greater Indianapolis Area. Of the roofing companies in the Midwest, Hoosier Contractors prides itself in providing the best warranties and quickest replacements. In addition to its roofing services, Hoosier Contractors also offers siding repair and replacement, gutter installations, and other essential services.

https://hoosierroof.com/

JD White
Hoosier Contractors, LLC
+1 317-677-4755
email us here

You just read:

Hoosier Contractors Announces Free Roof Inspection Offer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.