Hoosier Contractors Announces Free Roof Inspection Offer

Hoosier Contractors has announced that it will be performing no-cost roof inspections to help homeowners and businesses in the Greater Indianapolis Area

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s harsh weather has left many Indianapolis area homes with damaged roofs. In an effort to support the surrounding community during this trying time, Hoosier Contractors is dedicated to making its roof inspection services available to Greater Indianapolis Area business owners and homeowners absolutely free of charge.The services, which are being offered with no hidden fees or obligations, includes an extensive inspection conducted on-site by one of the company’s qualified estimators. Advisement on any necessary repairs and estimates on further services are also available free of cost as a part of the free inspection package.Should roof repair or replacement be necessary, Hoosier Contractors is standing by to provide solutions. The company offers a wide range of financing options to fit individual needs as well as experienced claim specialists who can help customers understand their insurance benefits.Those wishing to take advantage of the offer and secure a roof inspection free of charge should call Hoosier Contractors to set up a day and time that works best for them. Alternatively, the offer can be secured by completing the short questionnaire on the “Schedule a No Cost Roof Inspection” page of the Hoosier Contractors website. After completing the contact form, one of the company’s representative will reach out to schedule a visit.Though the service is being offered free of charge, Hoosier Contractors is dedicated to delivering free inspections in a timely, stress-free manner. Often, same day appointments are available depending on current demand and staff capacity.About Hoosier ContractorsHoosier Contractors is a locally owned and operated company that provides commercial and residential roofing services to the Greater Indianapolis Area. Of the roofing companies in the Midwest, Hoosier Contractors prides itself in providing the best warranties and quickest replacements. In addition to its roofing services, Hoosier Contractors also offers siding repair and replacement, gutter installations, and other essential services.