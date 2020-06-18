Brain Armor Launches Innovative Gut-Brain Formula

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that their Brain Armor® brand of neuro-nutrition supplements launched Gut-Brain, a blend of natural organic cranberry, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics to help support gastrointestinal and by extension, brain health.



Bryce Wylde, Functional Medicine Expert and Chief Innovations Officer at Trident Brands explains the Gut-Brain relationship: “The Gut-Brain is scientifically established as a two-way highway between your brain and your gut connected by the Vagus nerve. There is a direct mental/emotional relationship between your gut and brain. Everyone knows what it’s like to make a decision based on a ‘gut feeling’, having a strong ‘gut reaction’, or having butterflies when you ‘get enough guts up to do something scary’.

“When the gut is upset, the brain is upset. Conversely, when the brain is upset, the gut is upset. By example, a chronically worried brain can lead to irritable bowel syndrome and, visa versa, an unhealthy gut can translate into anxiety and depression.”

Wylde goes on to explain that, “Pre-biotics are types of dietary fiber that feed the friendly bacteria in your gut. This helps the friendly pro-biotic gut bacteria produce nutrients for your colon cells that leads to healthier digestive and immune systems. Because of the important connection between your brain and gut, we wanted a product in the Brain Armor line up that could support and maintain the health of this connectivity. But why cranberries? Antioxidants found in cranberries help keep your brain sharp and recent research suggests that ursolic acid found especially high in cranberries may also help protect brain cells from injury or degeneration. So, we combined cranberry extract with the best pre and pro-biotics resulting in a Gut-Brain formula that promotes digestive and brain health.”

Currently available for pre-order at www.brainarmor.com

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

