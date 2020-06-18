Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04958 per Equity share. The distribution is payable July 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as of June 30, 2020.



Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on June 30, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.04958 per share based on the VWAP of $5.95 payable on July 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $7.47 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Power Corporation of Canada Thomson Reuters Corporation Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. EnCana Corporation Loblaw Companies Limited TransAlta Corporation Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation





Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.04958 Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2020 Record Date: June 30, 2020 Payable Date: July 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

dividendselect15.com

info@quadravest.com