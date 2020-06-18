Fortinet Achieves MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification

Demonstrates Fortinet Secure SD-WAN’s Ability to Comply with the Highest Industry Standards Required by Service Providers to Deliver SD-WAN Services

Nan Chen, President at MEF

“MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification is a competitive differentiator that aims to help organizations make informed decisions when selecting an SD-WAN solution. We congratulate Fortinet on this achievement, which shows its commitment to addressing WAN transformation requirements of both service providers and enterprises.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has been certified to support MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services . This certification aims to establish a common language for defining SD-WAN technologies and enables communication service and technology providers to validate that their solutions comply with the highest industry standards for performance, assurance, and agility.

Fortinet is among some of the earliest SD-WAN technology vendors certified by MEF , the world’s defining authority for standardized services designed to address the most demanding networking needs of today’s digital transformation efforts. The organization is comprised of 200 members and is supported by over 130 service providers worldwide. Spirent, MEF's SD-WAN Authorized Certified Test Partner, validated Fortinet’s conformance to the industry-leading SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) global standard.

Fortinet has been actively engaged as a member of MEF since 2017, and is closely partnering with MEF to develop new SD-WAN security standards. Fortinet currently leads a key Initiative in the MEF Applications Committee on Application Security for SD-WAN Services (MEF 88) and has won two MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept awards, one for developing security standards for secure connections between separate SD-WAN devices, and another for ensuring application security for SD-WAN services.

Supporting Quote

“Fortinet has demonstrated SD-WAN market leadership as a certified SD-WAN product. We believe MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification will help to eliminate confusion in the market and accelerate the adoption of SD-WAN. It is an important step in providing enterprises a standards-based benchmark to select an SD-WAN vendor."

- Marc Cohn, Head of Virtualization at Spirent, and primary Spirent representative on the MEF Certification Committee

“Achieving MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification serves as another proof point of Fortinet’s commitment to MEF and our ability to support service providers in delivering differentiated managed SD-WAN services. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with MEF to define SD-WAN and security standards to support service providers and their customers.”

- John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 455,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning company, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

