Confederate Motorcycles is now Combat Motors.
Our brand needed to be something that would match the values of the company and the feeling that people get when they see our motorcycles for the first time.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confederate Motorcycles LLC announces a change of its name to Combat Motors LLC to better reflect the spirit and the values of our team, manufacturing partners and clients. We stand with those fighting for change in the United States and are very happy to contribute an overdue but small part of that change.
Confederate Motorcycles was established in 1991 as an international brand. "Our motorcycles are realized through a partnership with our various members of our team who design, build and distribute these one of a kind masterpieces. We feel that the new name better exemplifies the spirit and values of that team."
"We stand with those peaceably fighting for change in the United States and are very happy to contribute an overdue but small part of that change."
The F-117 Combat Fighter, P-51 Combat Fighter, FA-13 Combat Bomber and the Combat Wraith are each built upon the CX-4 frame, feature an S&S X-Wedge 117 or 132 cubic inch engine, BST wheels, RaceTech suspension, Beringer Brakes, Motogadget electronics, a Bandit clutch and have a frame carved entirely from solid billet blocks of aircraft-grade 6061 and 7075 aluminum built by 3D Systems, resulting in the most robust, fatigue-resistant motorcycle possible.
"Each of our manufacturing partners makes doing what we do possible."
The Combat Hellcat and Speedster are based on Harley Davidson Frames with CNC Aluminum tanks and other body parts, an upgraded Screaming Eagle 117 cubic inch engine which is homologated for worldwide delivery.
True to his passion as "curator of the brand", Ernest Lee, owner of Combat Motors, has hired many of the design, assembly, sales, service and support team from the company's past, Jay Etheridge, Jason Reddick, Landers Sevier, Andrew Reuther, and Dave Hargreaves to name a few. "Our manufacturing vendors, our clients and our team are each integral to not only our current successes but also to determining our success in the future."
Combat Motors makes a ritual of consulting with clients and those previously involved with the company while deciding on the appropriate path for the brand and have received overwhelming support for this change.
"Our brand needed to be something that would match the values of the company and the feeling that people get when they see our motorcycles for the first time. As long as we have motorcycles on the road, we want our brand will shine through their owners."
Combat Motors will continue to support Confederate branded motorcycles and is offering re-branding with any service at its Birmingham location for any Confederate Motorcycle owner interested in an update.
Today's announcement signals to the world that Combat Motors will be built for many years to come.
Look for them on the road.
Combat Motors
www.combatmotorcycles.com
844-448-7132
Ernest Lee
Combat Motors
+1 844-448-7132
