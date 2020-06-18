KEMET Advances Its Latest Environmental Sensor Solutions for Industrial Applications

Pyroelectric passive infrared (PIR) sensors allow for easy integration, configuration and more design-in possibilities

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET (“KEMET” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Yageo Corporation (“Yageo”) (TAIEX: 2327), a leading global supplier of electronic components, continues to strengthen its solutions for industrial applications with its range of environmental PIR sensors. By utilizing the pyroelectric effect, these thin-film PZT sensors have both high sensitivity and fast response times to ensure rapid and accurate detection of gas, flame, motion, food and organic compounds for industrial automation, lighting, power generation and distribution, among many other applications.



Built with hybrid micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, these high-quality environmental sensors are packaged in a small surface-mount device (SMD) for use in portable and battery-powered detectors. Their capacity for low power consumption, low maintenance, and low sensitivity to mechanical and thermal shock allows for stable performance and a lifespan of up to 15 years, making them ideal for small, smart, or IoT (Internet of Things) devices in industrial, consumer, automotive and medical applications. Compatibility with industry-standard I2C communication enables plug-and-play connectivity to microcontrollers making these sensors easy to configure, tune, and calibrate.

KEMET’s environmental PIR sensors, which use the standard semiconductor manufacturing process, are well-suited for industrial applications. These components are positioned for growth in the environmental sensor market. According to a 2020 report from 360 Market Updates *, the global environmental sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent from 2020 to 2025 and reach USD 1550.1 million by 2025.

KEMET’s range of environmental sensors is available immediately via KEMET distributors. To learn more about their capabilities and applications, visit https://www.kemet.com/en/us/applications/sensing.html .

*Source: Global Environmental Sensor Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025, 360 Market Updates, February 2020

About KEMET

KEMET, a subsidiary of Yageo Corporation (TAIEX: 2327), helps our customers build tomorrow with the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. With over 100-years of making the world a better, safer, and more connected place to live, our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. Additional information about KEMET can be found at www.kemet.com.

Contact for editors:

Fernando Spada, KEMET

Tel: +1 954 766 2815

Email: fernandospada@kemet.com

