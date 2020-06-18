Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon Business Group (VBG) is expanding its Virtualized Network Services (VNS) portfolio, by adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.





VBG’s enterprise customers utilizing the Cisco ecosystem can leverage Cisco’s ENCS for a more flexible and agile networking infrastructure.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is expanding its Virtual Network Services (VNS) portfolio for enterprise customers with the introduction of Cisco’s 5000 Series Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS). The Cisco ENCS purpose-built platform will now be included within Verizon’s catalog of virtual network functions and service chains that are offered to customers.

Verizon’s VNS portfolio allows customers to replace traditional network devices, such as routers, firewalls and switches, with virtual network functions (VNFs), which can be managed and orchestrated from a central location. VNFs help expedite customers’ digital network transformation by reducing or removing the need for manual intervention, building flexibility and agility into an organization’s ability to scale capacity, prioritize application availability quickly, and respond to changing business needs. The Cisco ENCS is a purpose-built compute platform optimized for Network Function Virtualization.

“Customers need to be able to quickly and easily deploy network services to branch locations as their business needs evolve,” said Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President of Business Products. “The addition of Cisco’s ENCS compute platform to our VNS portfolio is another way for us to help enterprise customers simply deploy enterprise networking solutions for a more responsive, scalable and flexible network.”

“The integration of Cisco’s ENCS solutions into Verizon’s VNS portfolio is another example of how our two companies continue to work together to enhance the possibilities of network virtualization,” said Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Intent-Based Networking Group. “Cisco’s virtualization solutions can help Verizon Business customers with a preference for Cisco’s ecosystem to easily deploy agile enterprise networking solutions, which is what all companies need today to continue to stay resilient and competitive,” says Harrell.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contacts:

Kyle Ragonese

kyle.ragonese@verizon.com

732.236.3526