Nominate an Albertan to win $1000 with the Servus Feel Good Movement™

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Servus Feel Good Movement™ is helping Albertans feel good by asking them to nominate people, non-profits and community initiatives for up to $1000.



In May, Servus launched The Servus Feel Good Movement™ to help Albertans improve how they feel in the wake of COVID-19 by donating $50000 to mental health resources .

Today we are taking the next step in helping people feel good by asking Albertans to nominate people, non-profits and community initiatives to receive a gift valued up to $1000. The recipients may be supporting community initiatives or could be feeling like they need to control their finances. Albertans can nominate an individual, a business or non-profit organization by heading to our site: https://servus.ca/feel-good-movement/nominate

Servus is committing its entire remaining community investment budget for 2020 to programs and initiatives that help people start to feel good again.

“It’s our mission to help our members feel good about their money,” says Garth Warner, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union. “But at a time like this, we know their primary need is to first feel good about their health and wellbeing. In order to make a positive impact for both our members and for Alberta, we’ve created the Servus Feel Good Movement. We’re aligning our community investment, financial services and employee initiatives to support this new movement.”

Helping members feel good

“The Servus Feel Good Movement is a natural extension of how we’ve already been helping our members – individuals and business – take control throughout the pandemic,” Warner points out.

Since March, Servus has:

Offered a suite of COVID-19 financial relief programs to support members including mortgage and loan deferrals and Mastercard® relief options.

to support members including mortgage and loan deferrals and Mastercard® relief options. Supported more than 7,500 members through their mortgage deferral financial relief program.

Deferred payments on more than $4 billion in personal and business loans, while also making arrangements to avoid compounding interest charges.

Connected members with government programs including CERB and CEBA. In particular: Approved and funded more than $190 million in Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans. Processed approximately 7,400 registrations for the CRA’s direct deposit application for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB).

Reached out to members regularly to provide financial counsel.

Provided more than $2.4 million in additional pay to Servus employees between April and June to recognize them for their important work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donated $10,000 to the Wood Buffalo Food Bank in response to floods impacting Fort McMurray in April.

