St. Albans / Motor Vehicle Crash

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A202572                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2020

STREET: VT 36

TOWN: Fairfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 171 VT Route 36

WEATHER:  Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samantha Susco

AGE:  17  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bakersfield  

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007  

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, Passenger side, Roof.

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On June 18, 2020, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash near the area of 171 VT 36 in the town of Fairfield. Investigation revealed that the operator of the vehilce went off the road traveling on VT 36 towards St. Albans, overcorrected and traveled into the east bound land of travel before coming to rest just off the shoulder of the roadway. The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993

 

 

