St. Albans / Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 20A202572
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: June 18, 2020
STREET: VT 36
TOWN: Fairfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 171 VT Route 36
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samantha Susco
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, Passenger side, Roof.
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 18, 2020, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash near the area of 171 VT 36 in the town of Fairfield. Investigation revealed that the operator of the vehilce went off the road traveling on VT 36 towards St. Albans, overcorrected and traveled into the east bound land of travel before coming to rest just off the shoulder of the roadway. The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center.
