Orion Secures Initial $3.1M Award for U.S. Government Retrofit Project

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), which enables business to digitize and reduce carbon footprint by providing innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, ongoing system maintenance and program management, today announced the receipt of an approximate $3.1 million award related to the LED lighting retrofit of a U.S. government facility.

Orion will install LED lighting systems in a large government facility in Nevada. The lighting retrofit project is expected to commence in Orion’s fiscal 2021 second quarter and be completed during Orion’s fiscal 2022. Orion will replace legacy T5, T8, compact fluorescent and high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting systems with its energy-efficient LED lighting platforms and controls. The retrofit project, which supports the government’s environmental, energy efficiency and cost savings goals, follows several projects completed for this government entity over recent years.

Orion CEO, Mike Altschaefl, commented, "We are proud to support the U.S. government’s commitment to delivering improved illumination at its facilities, while also achieving environmental and energy efficiency goals with fixtures that are made in the USA. Our next-generation, LED lighting fixtures are expected to reduce annual lighting-driven energy expenses by over 50% at the Nevada facility.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion enables business to digitize and reduce carbon footprint by providing innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, ongoing system maintenance and program management. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

