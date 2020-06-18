Nephros Set to Join Russell Microcap® Index

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nephros, Inc.(Nasdaq:NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 29, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 5.



Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Recognition from the Russell Microcap Index is an important milestone in our ambitious growth story,” said Andy Astor, COO & CFO of Nephros. “Inclusion in the index is an indication that our hard work is paying off. We anticipate expanded awareness of Nephros and a broadening of our shareholder base as a result.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.

Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals, medical clinics, and commercial facilities to retain bacteria and viruses from water, providing barriers that aid in infection control for showers, sinks, and ice machines. Nephros ultrafilters are also used in dialysis centers to aid in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate in hemodialysis machines.

Nephros pathogen detection systems, including the PluraPath™ system, provide real-time data on waterborne bacteria and virus content to medical and water quality professionals. Our products integrate Nephros ultrafilters with quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology to deliver actionable water pathogen information within an hour.

Nephros commercial filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water, and reduce scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com





Media Relations:

Bill Douglass

Gotham Communications, LLC

(646) 504-0890

bill@gothamcomm.com

www.gothamcomm.com





Company:

Andy Astor, COO & CFO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy@nephros.com