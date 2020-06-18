Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,925 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (18 June 2020)

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms nine (9) new COVID-19 cases from 2,702 samples tested on 17th June, 2020. Four (4) new cases were among 1,554 samples tested from Points of Entry while five (5) new cases were among 1,148 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 741.

A total of sixteen (31) foreign truck drivers (24 Kenyans, 6 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1.Four (04) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; two (2) who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry while two (2) arrived from South Sudan via Elegu and Ngomoromo Points of Entry respectively.

2. Five (05) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 3 from Kyotera and 2 from Amuru Districts.

Uganda has registered a total of 442 COVID-19 recoveries. To-date Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (18 June 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.