Progress Breaks Down DevOps Barriers with DataDirect

BEDFORD, Mass., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the availability of a set of new data connectors to improve the integration of analytics and reporting within the DevOps process. Complementing an expansive collection of pre-built, high-performing, standards-based data connectors, Progress has introduced connectors for TeamCity, GitHub, Aha! and Jira. With these new connectors, users can gain a more unified view of the DevOps process, enabling new levels of efficiency and performance, leading to improvement across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

“A key tenant of DevOps is continuous improvement and critical to that success is information – analysis of productivity metrics, feature functionality, quality and adoption and more. But when this information is within discrete systems and teams, it is difficult to measure the overall impact and where improvements need to be made. This is where data connectivity tools, such as DataDirect, offer tremendous value – enabling a cross-process view of data that results in better decision making,” said Stewart Bond, research director, Data Integration and Intelligence software research at IDC.

Progress® DataDirect® continues to be a leading, trusted solution for 350+ ISVs and 10,000+ enterprises by addressing a multitude of analytics, integration and data management needs. The new DevOps connectors deliver on the exceptional performance, reliability and security standards the DataDirect portfolio is known for, including:

Access to disparate data using SQL — No need to learn proprietary APIs or query languages. Every system is accessed the same way. The write-once, consume-anything model saves time and increases developer productivity.

The highest data throughput performance, including bulk data access — Ability to access data quickly resulting in decreased latency while data loads. No manual data workflows increase process and automation efficiencies. In the cloud, faster data processing means compute instances operate for a shorter period of time, decreasing the cost of AWS and Azure instances.

Security and support — Progress DataDirect is unmatched in attention to security, including update cadence, hotfix policies, support procedures and more.

“The number of applications being used across the DevOps process is going to continue to increase and our customers and partners rely on us to always deliver the tools and connectors needed for businesses to stay competitive,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “This is why we are the leader in data connectivity. We understand the impact that data, or a lack thereof, has on a business’s success and we enable our customers and partners to gain the insight they need to make informed decisions.”

Progress DataDirect connectors for DevOps are available today. For more information, go to https://www.progress.com/datadirect-connectors .

