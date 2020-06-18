LGI Homes Opens New Community in Stockton, CA

/EIN News/ -- STOCKTON, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) recently opened its newest community in Stockton, California. LGI Homes at Cornerstone offers homebuyers affordable, upgraded homes in an exceptional location near the city center.



At Cornerstone, LGI Homes is constructing 182 single-family homes with a brand-new lineup of one- and two-story floor plans available. These new homes range in size from 1,158 square feet to just over 2,400 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, these new homes have been meticulously designed with spacious open layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, energy-saving features and a host of included upgrades. Every LGI home at Cornerstone comes with the designer-selected features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, boasting cutting-edge Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, recessed LED lighting, oversized wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more.

Cornerstone is ideally located just one mile from I-5, offering residents a quick ten-minute commute to downtown Stockton. Enjoy an evening at the historic Bob Hope Theatre, the Haggin Museum, the Stockton Arena, or at one of the many delectable restaurants or shops in downtown. Closer to home, residents at Cornerstone have access to a basketball court, a sand volleyball court, a children’s playground and walking paths all within the neighborhood.

Homes for sale in this community start in the low-$300s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Cornerstone information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 893-0713 ext 316.

