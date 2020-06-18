❗SPECIAL TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR TRAVELLERS FROM AMERICAN SAMOA❗

SAMOA, June 18 - 18 JUNE 2020: Talofa,

This travel advisory and information sheet is to inform you prior to your arrival into Samoa, that all passengers travelling from American Samoa must take precaution while in Samoa for the next 14 days from date of arrival. It is important that we work together to minimise the potential for COVID-19 to be introduced into Samoan.

Before you arrive back home to Samoa these are the requirements the Public Health, Ministry of Health Samoa would appreciate your compliance and patience with. These include but are not limited to the following listed below.

Travellers from American Samoa • All Travellers must have been residing in Am. Samoa for 14 consecutive days or more without history of travel outside of Am. Samoa • All are required to complete the Health Declaration Card in flight or on arrival • All are required to undergo medical examination by a Registered Medical Practitioner within (3) days before ARRIVAL. • A COVID19 Test is essential but NOT required for boarding. • All are required to present medical report for check-in and on arrival to health officers at port. • Any Passengers with Flu Like Illness or Fever of 38 deg. Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) will be denied boarding. • Failure to provide a valid medical report will be denied ok boarding or entry denied and returns to last port where you boarded the flight. • Returning passengers from American Samoa that met ALL conditions are NOT required to undergo the 14 days mandatory quarantine.

❗NOTE: All Travellers OUTSIDE (e.g. Hawaii, USA mainland, Asia, etc.etc) OF AMERICAN SAMOA MUST RESIDE IN AMERICAN SAMOA for 28 DAYS or MORE BEFORE ONWARD TRAVEL TO SAMOA.

THE REQUIREMENTS AS STATED ABOVE CAN CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

We endeavour to keep Samoa COVID-19 Free. Your compliance with the conditions listed herein are imperative to ensuring the safety of all who are travelling and our people in Samoa.

We pray for your safe repatriation to Samoa.

❗Please take heed of the following important notes in relation to your quarantine:

1. It is important that you observe infection prevention and control advice which includes: a. Wear a mask at all times when leaving your room and when you are in close contact with a person with respiratory symptoms. b. Wash your hands regularly with soap and clean water for 40-60 seconds or alcohol-based hand rub (sanitizer) for 20-30 seconds. c. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it into the bin and wash your hands after. d. Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth e. Avoid gatherings of more than 5 people f. Clean frequently touched surfaces (door handles, phones etc.) g. Alert our health team if you feel sick during anytime whilst in quarantine 2. You are required to clean your own room/space – the equipment and products will be available, please ask the staff. 3. Your food will be supplied (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and delivered. Those who have given prior advice of special dietary needs will be provided. 4. You should have with you a sufficient supply of the basic essential needs including for personal hygiene items for your 14 day quarantine. 5. You are to make your own arrangements for communication and internet services. 6. You are allowed to walk around outside but must wear a face mask, stay within the compound, and observe social distancing – at least 2 metres between you and another person when talking or socialising. 7. You are not allowed to consume alcohol while in quarantine. 8. The Government of Samoa will not be responsible for any damaged or lost personal items. You are liable to pay for any damage to quarantine facilities throughout the quarantine period.

⚠️There are penalties if the conditions of the quarantine are breached. This applies to both people leaving or going in to quarantine⚠️

In addition:

1. A Public Health team will come around to check your temperature and screen for respiratory symptoms daily as part of the quarantine process – it is important that you comply and advise the team honestly if you are experiencing any illness. The key signs and symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath. 2. During this process, please advise the team of any medical conditions you have and medications that you are taking. 3. Please alert the team if you have any urgent medical needs.

Quarantine can be distressing, it is important you maintain good mental health. Some suggestions of items you can bring with you to ease the stress while in quarantine; ➡️Pack a book(s) to read ➡️Have activity books e.g. Sudoku and cross word ➡️Colouring/activity books for children

Leausa Dr. Take Naseri DIRECTOR GENERAL OF HEALTH

June 18, 2020