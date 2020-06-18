Angola signs protocols for handicap people's rights

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 18 - Angola signed last Wednesday the Protocol on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and another one on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa, both contained in the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.,

On a note to which ANGOP has had access, the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia states that the documents were signed by the permanent representative of Angola to the African Union (AU), Francisco da Cruz, in a ceremony held at the headquarters of this institution, in Addis-Ababa.

Francisco da Cruz is also Angola's ambassador to Ethiopia.

Within the scope of its specific provisions, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights stipulates in Article 18 that the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities are entitled to special protective measures, in accordance with their physical and moral needs.

In Angola, citizens with disabilities enjoy full rights and are subject to the duties enshrined in the Constitution, with the State adopting the policy of prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and integration, as well as supporting their families and removing obstacles to their mobility.

The same policies are also aimed at sensitizing society in relation to duties, inclusion, respect and solidarity with citizens with disabilities, promoting and supporting special education, plus technical and professional training.

The State has approved several legal instruments that protect and guarantee the rights of people with disabilities, such as the Law on Persons with Disabilities and the Accessibility Law.

There are also presidential decrees on the Regulation of the Reservation of Vacancies and Procedures for Hiring Persons with Disabilities, Intervention Strategy for the Social Integration of Children with Disabilities, Strategy for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities, plus the Policy on Persons with Disabilities.

Regarding the Convention on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa, it is the responsibility of the AU member states to obey the provision in its different articles, namely, the eradication of Discrimination Against the Elderly, as well as Access to Justice and Equality before the Law and the Right to Make Decisions.

They must also ensure Protection Against Employment Discrimination, Social Protection, Protection of Elderly Women, Home Care, Protection of Elderly People with Disabilities, Protection of Elderly People in Conflict and Disaster Situations, Access to Health Services and Access to Education.

The act of signatures that took place on 17th of June is the result of coordination among the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women and the Ministry of ​​Foreign Affairs.