How two Black women are using 'healing hikes' to fight against injustice with (#wehiketoheal)
The Outdoor Journal Tour announces a one-week international outdoor wellness event to benefit Black Lives Matter on June 21st and June 27th.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S., June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Outdoor Journal Tour is proud to announce that between the dates of June 21st and June 27th, they will be hosting a one-week international outdoor wellness event (#wehiketoheal), to benefit Black Lives Matter. (See www.wehiketoheal.org)
The rapidly spreading hashtag that is taking off on social media #wehiketoheal week will feature healing hikes, stories, and interactive activities.
#wehiketoheal stands for “women everywhere hiking to heal” - here is what you can expect to experience throughout the week:
• Each day of the week, they will collect, post, disseminate, and amplify Black voices in the form of stories on topics related to racial inequality in the country.
• They will also offer resources for support in each of these areas. Their stories will cover: racism in fashion, finance, mental health, the outdoor community, fitness, and more.
• At the end of the week, via Facebook and Instagram Live they will be premiering their documentary “We Hike to Heal” funded by their sponsors Merrell.
At the same time, they will encourage non-Black participants to contemplate and try to understand the emotions that the Black people commonly experience. The goal is to foster connectivity and compassion while exposing the non-Black community to the often-unspoken life experiences of Black people.
The Outdoor Journal Tour wants to target women, the outdoors, and wellness communities with this initiative.
Kenya Jackson-Saulters, co-founder of The Outdoor Journal Tour released this very important statement recently, in relation to the upcoming event: “In response to the systematic oppression of Black people and the role that racism has played in every facet of Black life, The Outdoor Journal Tour is hosting a week of resistance in the form of healing hikes. These healing hikes are set to be a great experience for women everywhere, and we have high hopes that people will take away a lot from this week of hiking.'' You can support them in their continuous fight against injustice by signing up on their website.
The subject of racism in the U.S at the moment is getting a lot of mainstream attention after the recent unprovoked and brutal death of George Floyd. This has brought race issues in this country to the forefront again. The Outdoor Journal Tour feels that this is the perfect time to host this event as people are having conversations that they weren't prepared to have just a few weeks ago. The Black Lives Matter movement causes a lot of debate in this country, but they have shown the power that passionate initiatives can have in promoting and prompting change - this list gives 17 Things The Anti-Racism Protests Have Already Achieved. The Black Lives Matter movement encourages all people to join regardless of race.
If you are a humanitarian who recognizes the social problems that we are facing, or you just want to learn more about a world you are not familiar with, you are welcome to join #wehiketoheal week and gain some firsthand experience.
It is important to add that during this week you will learn about - or why not even share your own unique experiences with racism. Not all acts of racism are manifested in such an obvious manner as the recent examples of police brutality have shown, subtler daily examples of racism will be discussed, which will be a learning curve for some and simply validation for others. Since the tragic death of George Floyd, millions of dollars have been donated to Black Lives Matter and The Outdoor Journal Tour has been heartened by these small steps of progress and is looking forward to helping contribute in any way they can to promote future progress.
The Outdoor Journal Tour and #wehiketoheal was founded by Kenya and Michelle Jackson-Saulters, a black and lesbian married couple out of Atlanta, GA. #wehiketoheal is the largest outdoor wellness experience of its kind, and the first to formally merge mindfulness and movement. This year, The Outdoor Journal Tour had 62 hikes scheduled on 4 continents- all on the same day! The hikes regrettably had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Outdoor Journal Tour and #wehiketoheal would like to send their appreciation and gratitude to their sponsors, REI, Merrell, and Kind Snacks.
Please check out #wehiketoheal 2019 - Stories of Healing to discover what you are likely to experience if you join them on one of their tours.
