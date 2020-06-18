Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Bullock Statement on the 19th COVID-19 Death in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the 19th death in the state.

“With another tragic loss of life to COVID-19 and as we keep their loved ones in our hearts, we are again reminded that we are all neighbors in Montana and we have the responsibility to look out for one another. The virus is still here with us and we must act with the safety of our parents and grandparents in mind.”

Notification of the death was provided by Big Horn County.

