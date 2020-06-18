Helping to End Discrimination One Seminar at a Time
Each week the diverse team of Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, members are delivering a new online seminar based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The seminars are based on the human rights curriculum from Youth for Human Rights International free education materials.
Youth for Human Rights Launches Their Free Educational Summer Seminar Series in an Effort to Reduce Discrimination and Abuses of Human Rights.
Together we hope to spread a message of peace, unity, and human rights for all.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Current events around the country have shown the world that communities must work together to protect the rights of all people, not simply a chosen few.
— Erica Rodgers, Director of the National Office of Youth for Human Rights
In an effort to help fight against discrimination, violence and other abuses, Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, volunteers launched their 10-week summer human rights awareness education campaign.
Using the Youth for Human Rights (YHR) educational curriculum, each seminar addresses three of the human rights articles listed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The seminars are interactive with each article discussed in detail in relation to present day human rights situations.
“Together we hope to spread a message of peace, unity, and human rights for all,” said Erica Rodgers, Director of the National Office of Youth for Human Rights and one of the organizers of the summer series.
The interactive seminars are open to all, youth and adults alike from Washington, DC, and other areas of the country every Thursday night at 7PM EDT through August 20th. The 30-minute seminar will be followed by a Q&A discussion period.
“In pre-COVID-19 times our seminars were held in person at various venues including the National Affairs Office of the Church of Scientology. This year with their help we are seeing each other via webinar. The seminars are perfect for preteens to seniors, educators and parents, or anyone who would like to learn more about what human rights are,” concluded Ms. Rodgers.
Those interested can join the webinar from a computer, tablet, or smartphone:
https://www.gotomeet.me/AzharHaq
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
United States: +1 (669) 224-3319
Access Code: 492-990-837
Visit the Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/YHRDC/) for more information on dates and topics of the summer series.
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has - and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more about human rights go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org. For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder, go to https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html.
