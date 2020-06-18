Helping to End Discrimination One Seminar at a Time

Each week the diverse team of Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, members are delivering a new online seminar based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Tiana Crawford, YHR DC volunteer, engaging DC Metro area youth in the YHR program.

Erica Rodgers presenting at a YHR seminar hosted by the Church of Scientology in Pre-COVID-19 days.

The seminars are based on the human rights curriculum from Youth for Human Rights International free education materials.