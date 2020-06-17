Early Warning Report of Amir Bem

/EIN News/ -- This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated the date hereof.



TORONTO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amir Bem (“Bem”) filed an early warning report today in connection with disposing of control of 7,200,000 common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill”) at a price of $0.70 per Share for an aggregate price of $5,040,000.00, by way of a private agreement with a third party, which closed on June 11, 2020 (the “Disposition”).

As a result of the Disposition, the number of Common Shares beneficially owned, controlled and directed by Bem is less than 10%.

Immediately prior to the Disposition, Bem directly held a total of 7,283,867 Common Shares and 7,225,000 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 9.13% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 16.78% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately after the Disposition, Bem directly holds a total of 83,867 Common Shares and 7,225,000 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 0.11% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 8.45% on a partially diluted basis.

The Disposition was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other relevant factors, Bem may acquire additional Common Securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions, including acquisitions from treasury of Bunker Hill, or sell securities of the Bunker Hill either on the open market or through private dispositions.

Bunker Hill is located at 82 Richmond Street East Toronto, ON M5C 1P1.

The above-referenced early warning report relating to this press release has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Bunker Hill’s issuer profile.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Wayne Parsons, Chief Financial Officer for Bunker Hill, at wp@bunkerhillmining.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.