Trousdale County Woman Charged in 2019 Child Death

TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Hartsville woman, charged in connection to the death of a child in her care.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on December 2, 2019, TBI Special Agents joined detectives with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department in responding to a report of a child that had been hospitalized with injuries after choking on a pacifier. Ridge Aken Williams (DOB 04/26/2019) was under the care of Jennifer White at a home in Hartsville at the time. The child was ultimately transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was treated before passing away on December 6, 2019. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that resulted in the case being presented to a grand jury.

On June 15th, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jennifer Renee White (DOB 12/09/1990) with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect and one count of Reckless Homicide. She was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Trousdale County Jail on a $75,000 bond.