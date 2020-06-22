SiliconValley4u is providing internships for students looking for real working experience
SiliconValley4u is preparing students to excel in paid coding positions.
Coding is a life skill, that helps kids establish their identity very early on, allowing them to apply practical knowledge to the real world so they will be able to get better opportunities in life”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiliconValley4u is offering courses that will teach students how to code. This skill can save a significant amount of money when compared to more traditional educational routes such as studying at University which can leave parents and students crippled with debt. SiliconValley4u provides Paid Coding Positions for students, so they will be able to gain real-world experience which will hopefully lead to students securing a position they love immediately and connect to the real world after graduating school.
— Guru Yeleswarapu, CEO of SiliconValley4u
Guru Yeleswarapu is the CEO of SiliconValley4u and a former employee of Broadcom, Hitachi, Cisco and various other companies in Silicon Valley. He recently talked about his motivation to set up this innovative company. "Based on my background and things I have observed over a period of time, I’ve seen a lot of gaps in the current education system, this motivated me to build SiliconValley4u, to fill these gaps and help children with their self-esteem".
He also encourages his students to "think outside the box", suggesting that many students throughout America are left panicking because they fear their academic career is leading them nowhere. Because of this, he wants to reassure students that there are many opportunities out there if you can move away from the traditional educational model.
SiliconValley4u is where the tech experts and thought leaders of today shape the future of the nation's tomorrow. The camps and classes of Siloconvalley4u help aspiring engineers and seasoned tech professionals alike stay ahead of the ever-accelerating pace of technological development. Whether they're learning to build apps in Java, Python, Mobile apps, operate 3D printers, or build robots from scratch, youngsters benefit from personalized, hands-on instruction from the center's resident experts. At the other end of the spectrum, established IT professionals can prep for new certifications with courses in cloud computing, data sciences, and other vital skills that make companies run.
Guru Yeleswarapu claims that these courses can help many children find meaning in their lives. "Coding is a life skill, that helps them establish their identity very early on in their lives and also allows them to apply practical knowledge to the real world so they will be able to get better opportunities in life. I have witnessed many children's confidence grow throughout the years as they develop these fantastic skills and it is very heartwarming to know that you have had a hand in developing this confidence"
If you have young children, you are constantly thinking about their education. What we learn at a young age can have significant benefits in the future. Just like with languages, the younger you start learning how to code the better. Learning how to code is an invaluable experience for these children who attend these great courses available at siliconValley4u. Like Guru Yeleswarapu alluded to, many children throughout their academic life struggle to find subjects that interest them and during high school, the vast majority of things that they learn will have no real-life practicality whatsoever. Coding is unique in comparison to the rest of academia because what you know is more important than where you studied or what grades you got at school. If you can prove to be a world-class coder you will find a well-paid position at a top company with no problem.
Siliconvalley4u has Successfully trained over 3000 students across the bay area in many technologies and languages for all age groups up to high school students. All of their staff have graduated from colleges around the world. They have industry experts designing the curriculum to make sure it's keeping up with the ever-changing technology. One of many advantages of SiliconValeey4u is all members of the team have actual industry exposure and not only academic careers like most tutors from major Colleges across USA, using software training programs and real-world project development to make kids more innovative, entrepreneurial and confident.
