MannKind Corporation to Present at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced today that it will be featured in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12 pm ET (9 am PT).  Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, Pharm D.

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investors section of MannKind’s website under events & presentations or can be accessed at www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on June 24, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at blum@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide.  MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Company Contact:

Phone: (818) 661-5000

Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com

