SECU Supports the African-American Credit Union Coalition with $125,000 Donation

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce a donation of $125,000 to the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC). The gift, made on behalf of the 2.5 million members of the Credit Union, reinforces a commitment to partner with the AACUC to advance the mission “to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development.” In addition, the donation will support the AACUC tenets in the Statement on Diversity which “recognizes the differences and distinctions of each individual, group, or organization that are represented in society and within the credit union movement.” SECU is actively involved in the AACUC Southern Regional Chapter of the organization, with two SECU Vice Presidents, Jamie Keith and Kelli Holloway, currently serving as Chapter President and Vice President, respectively.



The African-American Credit Union Coalition is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of African-American professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Affiliation with AACUC offers a unique opportunity to influence and shape the credit union movement and its governmental affairs. The organization works to promote personal and professional growth of its members and advocates to improve economic development of surrounding communities that are often underserved. AACUC supports programs that include expanding the interest and increasing the number of minorities in the credit union movement, increasing outreach of the credit union movement in African countries and in the United States through mentoring, scholarship programs, and much more.

“The Board of Directors, staff, and membership of State Employees’ Credit Union understand the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all facets of work and life pursuits,” said Mike Lord, SECU President/CEO. “As a member-owned cooperative, we encourage and value the diversity of our members and our staff. We operate with a ‘Do the Right Thing’ focus and a ‘People Helping People®’ philosophy, and we’re proud to support the mission of the AACUC with this donation.”

“Corporate Partners like State Employees’ Credit Union provide beacons of hope for the credit union movement. We are hopeful that other credit unions and organizations will follow their example and invest in the future of credit unions. We are grateful for the support, but more importantly, the Partnership, Mike Lord and SECU have definitely demonstrated a commitment to change,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves 2.5 million members through 269 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $191 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3a4fbfb-0e61-4ea5-abba-7a1249dcf5fa