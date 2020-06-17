Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,885 in the last 365 days.

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PRESENT AT COVID-19 WEBINAR HOSTED BY MAXIM GROUP ON JUNE 23, 2020

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced today that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

UMH Properties, Inc. will participate in a panel discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pre-pandemic, pandemic and post-pandemic strategy and operations of the company.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-series-the-impact-on-real-estate?utm_source=Conference&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=COVID19_REIT&utm_term=UMH&utm_content=General

Webinar Details:

  • Panel Session Title: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate
  • Date and Time: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,100 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980

Primary Logo

You just read:

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PRESENT AT COVID-19 WEBINAR HOSTED BY MAXIM GROUP ON JUNE 23, 2020

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.