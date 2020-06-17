ABM Industries Announces Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020

/EIN News/ -- Performance Reflects Continued Strategic and Operational Execution During COVID-19

GAAP Results Include Non-Cash Impairment Charge Related to Goodwill and Intangibles

Operational Results Driven by Work Order Demand and Proactive Cost Management

Liquidity Further Enhanced By Recent Credit Facility Amendment

Declaration of 217th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Industries commented, “Very shortly following the announcement of our first quarter results, the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly throughout the country and the world. We immediately mobilized to respond to the critical needs of our clients while focusing on protecting our team members. As an essential service provider, we have been called on to keep customers’ facilities safe and sanitized and the response has been overwhelming.”

Mr. Salmirs continued, “The underlying profit and margin performance we achieved during the second quarter illustrates our ability to rapidly and effectively deploy our services to meet the heightened demand across our diversified end-markets. We leveraged our variable business model to adapt to an ever-changing operating environment that uniquely impacted each of our industry groups as client demands modulated up and down throughout the quarter. I have never been prouder of ABM’s ability to rise to a challenge that has impacted our team members and our clients so deeply. Our best-in-class execution, and status as a trusted advisor to our clients, continue to differentiate us.”

Three Months Ended April 30, Increase/

(Decrease) Six Months Ended April 30, Increase/

(Decrease) (in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 1,496.0 $ 1,594.7 (6.2 )% $ 3,109.0 $ 3,202.6 (2.9 )% Operating (loss) profit1 $ (116.7 ) $ 54.5 NM* $ (70.8 ) $ 84.8 NM* (Loss) income from continuing operations1 $ (136.8 ) $ 29.9 NM* $ (108.9 ) $ 42.9 NM* (Loss) income from continuing operations per diluted share1 $ (2.05 ) $ 0.45 NM* $ (1.63 ) $ 0.64 NM* Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 40.4 $ 31.5 28.3 % $ 66.6 $ 52.3 27.3 % Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.60 $ 0.47 27.7 % $ 0.99 $ 0.78 26.9 % Net (loss) income1 $ (136.8 ) $ 29.7 NM* $ (108.8 ) $ 42.7 NM* Net (loss) income per diluted share1 $ (2.05 ) $ 0.45 NM* $ (1.63 ) $ 0.64 NM* Adjusted EBITDA $ 91.0 $ 84.7 7.4 % $ 159.8 $ 153.5 4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.1 % 5.3 % 80 bps 5.1 % 4.8 % 30 bps Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 162.3 $ 95.8 69.4 % $ 127.8 $ 56.5 NM* Free cash flow $ 154.6 $ 79.8 93.7 % $ 108.9 $ 28.8 NM*

1 FY 2020 includes pre-tax non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $172.8 million, $170.6 million after tax or $2.55 per diluted share.

* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)

This release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures described as “Adjusted EBITDA”, defined as earnings before income from discontinued operations, net of taxes, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding items impacting comparability, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”, defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue, “Adjusted income from continuing operations,” “Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share” and “free cash flow”. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. These adjustments have been made with the intent of providing financial measures that give management and investors a more representative understanding of underlying operational results and trends as well as the Company’s operational performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to certain GAAP financial measures. We round amounts in these schedules to millions and calculate all percentages and per-share data from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. As a result, certain amounts may not foot, crossfoot, or recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, all references to years are to our fiscal year, which ends on October 31.

Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $1,496.0 million, a decrease of 6.2% versus last year, reflecting ongoing impact of COVID-19 operating environment.

New bookings of approximately $541 million in annualized revenue for the first half of fiscal 2020.

GAAP income from continuing operations includes a pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and intangible assets of $172.8 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, which led to a loss of $136.8 million, or $2.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted income from continuing operations of $40.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share versus$31.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $91.0 million compared to $84.7 million last year, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.1%.

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $162.3 million and free cash flow of $154.6 million, reflecting one of the strongest quarterly performances by the Company, driven by the preservation of cash and increase in liquidity through collections and strategic management of expenses and payables.

Total debt to bank-defined pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 3.68x, or total debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 3.97x as defined in the Company’s previous credit facility, leading to compliance with all covenants under both its previous and newly amended credit facility.

In response to COVID-19, Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act included business tax provisions allowing for the deferral of certain payroll tax remittance to future years and the creation of a refundable credit for employee retention. While the Company has adopted some of these allowances, they did not have a material impact as of April 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company reported revenues of approximately $1.5 billion, down 6.2% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue declines were primarily driven by COVID-19 related disruptions, facility closures, and service scope changes, particularly within the Aviation, Technical Solutions and Education segments. Significant demand for COVID-19 related Work Orders (tags) in the Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing and Education segments partially offset these results.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on economic and market conditions, particularly within the Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. As a result, the Company recorded a pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and intangible assets of $172.8 million during the quarter, or $2.55 per diluted share, related to Education, Aviation, and UK-based Technical Solutions segments.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported a loss from continuing operations of $136.8 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, driven primarily by the aforementioned impairment charges. These results compare to income from continuing operations of $29.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, last year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $40.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $31.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Results from continuing operations for the quarter on both a GAAP and adjusted basis primarily reflect a significant increase in higher margin Work Orders as clients reacted to COVID-19 during the quarter. The Company also demonstrated its nimble operating model by managing direct labor and related personnel costs to align with the operating environment. Additionally, the Company also reduced certain corporate expenses such as information technology costs and share-based compensation.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $136.8 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $91.0 million compared to $84.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.1% versus 5.3% last year. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

On March 24, 2020, as a precautionary measure, the Company elected to fully draw on its remaining revolving line of credit adding approximately $300 million of capacity to its balance sheet. The Company’s cash position totaled $555.9 million as of April 30, 2020. As announced on May 28, 2020, the Company amended its Credit Facility to reflect these borrowings, enhance flexibility through the COVID-19 pandemic, and preempt a scheduled stepdown to its maximum total leverage ratio by July 31, 2020.

The Company ended the quarter with total debt of $1,357.5 million, including $153.1 million in standby letters of credit.

Total debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA (including standby letters of credit) was 3.68x for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Applying the full $555.9 million of cash and cash equivalents on the Company’s balance sheet, total debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA is 2.34x.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares of common stock for $5.1 million. In March 2020, the Company suspended all further share repurchases. As of April 30, 2020, $144.9 million of repurchases remained under the $150.0 million share repurchase authorization.

In addition, the Company paid its 216th quarterly cash dividend of $0.185 per common share for a total distribution of $12.3 million.

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.185 per common share payable on August 3, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2020. This will be the Company’s 217th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Guidance

On March 26, 2020, the Company withdrew its previously issued fiscal 2020 guidance outlook due to the extraordinary and evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Salmirs concluded, “Now, more than ever, there is a higher degree of awareness for professional sanitization, hygiene and safety. The competitive advantages of our national scale, supply chain and advisory resources, is unparalleled. Our proprietary EnhancedClean™ offering will give our clients a holistic, programmatic and specialized approach to cleaning and sanitizing as they develop their plans to reopen. While the duration and ultimate impact of this pandemic remain highly uncertain, we believe there will be a more permanent and robust shift toward the services that differentiate us in the market. ABM is in a great position to leverage our strengths in the future.”

Conference Call Information

ABM will host its quarterly conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 8:30 AM (ET). The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the “Investors” section of the Company's website, located at www.abm.com , or by dialing (877) 451-6152 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A supplemental presentation will accompany the webcast on the Company's website.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through July 2, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and then entering ID #13704566. An archive will also be available on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended April 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Increase / (Decrease) Revenues $ 1,496.0 $ 1,594.7 (6.2)% Operating expenses 1,306.1 1,414.2 (7.6)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 119.4 108.4 10.1 % Restructuring and related expenses 1.8 2.7 (33.1)% Amortization of intangible assets 12.5 14.8 (15.5)% Impairment loss 172.8 — NM* Operating (loss) profit (116.7 ) 54.5 NM* Income from unconsolidated affiliates 0.9 0.8 18.5 % Interest expense (10.5 ) (12.8 ) (18.3)% (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (126.2 ) 42.5 NM* Income tax provision (10.6 ) (12.6 ) (15.8)% (Loss) income from continuing operations (136.8 ) 29.9 NM* Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (0.2 ) NM* Net (loss) income $ (136.8 ) $ 29.7 NM* Net (loss) income per common share — Basic (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (2.05 ) $ 0.45 NM* (Loss) from discontinued operations — — NM* Net (loss) income $ (2.05 ) $ 0.45 NM* Net (loss) income per common share — Diluted (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (2.05 ) $ 0.45 NM* (Loss) from discontinued operations — — NM* Net (loss) income $ (2.05 ) $ 0.45 NM* Weighted-average common and common equivalent shares outstanding Basic 66.9 66.5 Diluted(1) 66.9 66.8 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.185 $ 0.180





* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%) (1) The dilutive impact of the Company’s PSUs, RSUs and stock options has been excluded from the calculation of diluted (loss) earnings per share for the three and six months ended April 30, 2020 because their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect on the net loss per share.





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended April 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Increase / (Decrease) Revenues $ 3,109.0 $ 3,202.6 (2.9)% Operating expenses 2,739.9 2,860.2 (4.2)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 237.0 221.1 7.2 % Restructuring and related expenses 5.0 6.5 (23.5)% Amortization of intangible assets 25.1 30.0 (16.3)% Impairment loss 172.8 — NM* Operating (loss) profit (70.8 ) 84.8 NM* Income from unconsolidated affiliates 1.8 1.7 7.5 % Interest expense (20.7 ) (26.3 ) (21.3)% (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (89.7 ) 60.2 NM* Income tax provision (19.2 ) (17.3 ) 11.1 % (Loss) income from continuing operations (108.9 ) 42.9 NM* Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 0.1 (0.2 ) NM* Net (loss) income $ (108.8 ) $ 42.7 NM* Net (loss) income per common share — Basic (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (1.63 ) $ 0.65 NM* (Loss) from discontinued operations — — NM* Net (loss) income $ (1.63 ) $ 0.64 NM* Net (loss) income per common share — Diluted (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (1.63 ) $ 0.64 NM* Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net (loss) income $ (1.63 ) $ 0.64 NM* Weighted-average common and common equivalent

shares outstanding Basic 66.9 66.4 Diluted(1) 66.9 66.7 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.370 $ 0.360





* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%) (1) The dilutive impact of the Company’s PSUs, RSUs and stock options has been excluded from the calculation of diluted (loss) earnings per share for the three and six months ended April 30, 2020 because their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect on the net loss per share.





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended April 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 162.3 $ 95.8 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations — (0.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 162.2 $ 95.7 Additions to property, plant and equipment (7.6 ) (15.9 ) Other 0.7 0.2 Net cash used in investing activities $ (7.0 ) $ (15.7 ) Proceeds from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net 1.0 1.7 Repurchases of common stock (5.1 ) — Dividends paid (12.3 ) (11.9 ) Borrowings from credit facility 623.3 308.2 Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (289.5 ) (344.2 ) Changes in book cash overdrafts 11.8 (11.4 ) Financing of energy savings performance contracts — 1.6 Repayment of finance leases (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 328.4 $ (57.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2.4 0.1





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended April 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 127.8 $ 56.5 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations 0.1 (0.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 128.0 $ 56.3 Additions to property, plant and equipment (19.1 ) (27.5 ) Other 9.8 0.4 Net cash used in investing activities $ (9.3 ) $ (27.1 ) Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net (1.4 ) (0.7 ) Repurchases of common stock (5.1 ) — Dividends paid (24.6 ) (23.8 ) Borrowings from credit facility 1,048.3 665.8 Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (658.1 ) (653.8 ) Changes in book cash overdrafts 18.2 (4.1 ) Financing of energy savings performance contracts 1.1 3.4 Repayment of capital lease obligations (1.5 ) (1.8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 376.8 $ (15.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2.0 0.4





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) April 30, 2020 October 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 555.9 $ 58.5 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 952.2 1,013.2 Costs incurred in excess of amounts billed 67.7 72.6 Prepaid expenses 75.0 75.7 Other current assets 64.2 55.5 Total current assets 1,715.0 1,275.4 Other investments 10.6 14.0 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 140.9 150.3 Right-of-use assets 158.8 — Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 262.9 297.2 Goodwill 1,669.4 1,835.4 Other noncurrent assets 121.6 120.3 Total assets $ 4,079.2 $ 3,692.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 87.4 $ 57.2 Trade accounts payable 249.4 280.7 Accrued compensation 152.0 189.3 Accrued taxes—other than income 71.3 63.6 Insurance claims 162.4 149.8 Income taxes payable 24.1 3.5 Current portion of lease liabilities 36.0 — Other accrued liabilities 158.6 158.2 Total current liabilities 941.2 902.4 Long-term debt, net 1,105.7 744.2 Long-term lease liabilities 144.8 — Deferred income tax liability, net 32.4 47.7 Noncurrent insurance claims 370.7 365.2 Other noncurrent liabilities 77.5 78.8 Noncurrent income taxes payable 11.7 12.2 Total liabilities 2,684.0 2,150.6 Total stockholders' equity 1,395.2 1,542.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,079.2 $ 3,692.6





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES AND OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended April 30, Increase/ (Decrease) (in millions) 2020 2019 Revenues Business & Industry $ 785.6 $ 807.7 (2.7 ) % Technology & Manufacturing 233.7 224.3 4.2 % Aviation 184.7 250.0 (26.1 ) % Education 200.1 209.3 (4.4 ) % Technical Solutions 122.3 135.9 (10.0 ) % Elimination of inter-segment revenues (30.4 ) (32.6 ) 6.8 % Total revenues $ 1,496.0 $ 1,594.7 (6.2 ) % Operating (loss) profit Business & Industry $ 59.2 $ 49.2 20.4 % Technology & Manufacturing 19.7 19.2 2.7 % Aviation (2020 includes $61.1m impairment charge) (60.5 ) 4.8 NM* Education (2020 includes $99.3m impairment charge) (85.8 ) 10.5 NM* Technical Solutions (2020 includes $12.4m impairment charge) (8.4 ) 10.6 NM* Corporate (39.5 ) (38.9 ) (1.7 ) % Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation (0.9 ) (0.8 ) (18.5 ) % Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions (0.4 ) — NM* Total operating (loss) profit (116.7 ) 54.5 NM* Income from unconsolidated affiliates 0.9 0.8 18.5 % Interest expense (10.5 ) (12.8 ) (18.3 ) % (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (126.2 ) 42.5 NM* Income tax provision (10.6 ) (12.6 ) (15.8 ) % (Loss) income from continuing operations (136.8 ) 29.9 NM* Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (0.2 ) NM* Net (loss) income $ (136.8 ) $ 29.7 NM*

* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES AND OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended April 30, Increase/ (Decrease) (in millions) 2020 2019 Revenues Business & Industry $ 1,606.5 $ 1,636.6 (1.8 ) % Technology & Manufacturing 467.6 460.4 1.6 % Aviation 423.5 502.4 (15.7 ) % Education 408.0 418.2 (2.4 ) % Technical Solutions 264.3 252.0 4.9 % Elimination of inter-segment revenues (61.0 ) (67.0 ) 9.0 % Total revenues $ 3,109.0 $ 3,202.6 (2.9 ) % Operating (loss) profit Business & Industry $ 97.4 $ 86.0 13.4 % Technology & Manufacturing 36.3 37.4 (2.7 ) % Aviation (2020 includes $61.1m impairment charge) (54.9 ) 8.7 NM* Education (2020 includes $99.3m impairment charge) (74.6 ) 20.8 NM* Technical Solutions (2020 includes $12.4m impairment charge) (0.1 ) 17.3 NM* Government Services — (0.1 ) 74.5 % Corporate (72.8 ) (83.6 ) 12.8 % Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation (1.8 ) (1.7 ) (9.8 ) % Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions (0.4 ) — NM* Total operating (loss) profit (70.8 ) 84.8 NM* Income from unconsolidated affiliates 1.8 1.7 7.5 % Interest expense (20.7 ) (26.3 ) (21.3 ) % (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (89.7 ) 60.2 NM* Income tax provision (19.2 ) (17.3 ) 11.1 % (Loss) income from continuing operations (108.9 ) 42.9 NM* Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 0.1 (0.2 ) NM* Net (loss) income $ (108.8 ) $ 42.7 NM*

* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (136.8 ) $ 29.9 $ (108.9 ) $ 42.9 Items impacting comparability(a) Prior year self-insurance adjustment(b) 3.9 — (2.7 ) 5.0 Other(c) 0.2 0.2 (0.4 ) 2.4 Restructuring and related(d) 1.8 2.7 5.0 6.5 Legal costs and other settlements 3.4 (0.6 ) 5.1 (0.9 ) Impairment loss 172.8 — 172.8 — Total items impacting comparability 182.0 2.3 179.7 13.1 Income tax benefit(e)(f) (4.8 ) (0.6 ) (4.2 ) (3.7 ) Items impacting comparability, net of taxes 177.2 1.6 175.5 9.4 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 40.4 $ 31.5 $ 66.6 $ 52.3





Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (136.8 ) $ 29.7 $ (108.8 ) $ 42.7 Items impacting comparability 182.0 2.3 179.7 13.1 (Income) loss from discontinued operations — 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.2 Income tax provision 10.6 12.6 19.2 17.3 Interest expense 10.5 12.8 20.7 26.3 Depreciation and amortization 24.7 27.1 49.1 53.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91.0 $ 84.7 $ 159.8 $ 153.5





Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share (Loss) income from continuing operations per diluted share $ (2.05 ) $ 0.45 $ (1.63 ) $ 0.64 Items impacting comparability, net of taxes 2.64 0.02 2.62 0.14 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.60 $ 0.47 $ 0.99 $ 0.78





Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 162.2 $ 95.7 $ 128.0 $ 56.3 Additions to property, plant and equipment (7.6 ) (15.9 ) (19.1 ) (27.5 ) Free Cash Flow $ 154.6 $ 79.8 $ 108.9 $ 28.8

(a) The Company adjusts (loss) income from continuing operations to exclude the impact of certain items that are unusual, non-recurring, or otherwise do not reflect management's views of the underlying operational results and trends of the Company.

(b) Represents the net adjustments to our self-insurance reserve for general liability, workers’ compensation, automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years. Management believes these prior period reserve changes do not illustrate the performance of the Company’s normal ongoing operations given the current year's insurance expense is estimated by management in conjunction with the Company's outside actuary to take into consideration past history and current costs and regulatory trends. Once the Company develops its best estimate of insurance expense premiums for the year, the Company fully allocates such costs out to the business leaders to hold them accountable for the current year costs within operations. However, since these prior period reserve changes relate to claims that could date back many years, current management has limited ability to influence the ultimate development of the prior year changes. Accordingly, including the prior period reserve changes in the Company's current operational results would not depict how the business is run as the Company holds its management accountable for the current year’s operational performance. The Company believes the exclusion of the self-insurance adjustment from (loss) income from continuing operations is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess our operating performance in the context of current year profitability. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2020, our self-insurance general liability, workers’ compensation, and automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years increased by $3.9 million and decreased by $2.7 million, respectively. For the six months ended April 30, 2019, the liability increased by $5.0 million.

(c) Primarily represents one-time implementation costs related to the Company's transformational IT infrastructure projects and requirements associated with General Data Protection Regulation standards.

(d) Represents restructuring costs related to the continued integration of GCA acquisition in September 2017.

(e) The Company's tax impact is calculated using the federal and state statutory rate of 28.11% for US and 19% for UK for FY 2020 and FY 2019. We calculate tax from the underlying whole-dollar amounts, as a result, certain amounts may not recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding.

(f) FY20 QTD and YTD includes a $45.2M tax charge related to impairment of nondeductible goodwill.



