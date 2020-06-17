Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ACM Research to Participate in Roth Virtual London Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, announced today its participation in the Roth Virtual London Conference on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the event. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Roth Capital Partners.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

  In the United States:   The Blueshirt Group
      Ralph Fong
      +1 (415) 489-2195
      ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
       
  In China:   The Blueshirt Group Asia
      Gary Dvorchak, CFA
      +86 (138) 1079-1480
      gary@blueshirtgroup.com

