Ipsidy Joins the Temenos MarketPlace

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, N.Y., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY], a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS), is pleased to announce it has joined the Temenos MarketPlace . This is the first in a series of anticipated announcements centered around our new go-to-market strategy, primarily partnering with companies serving or supporting key technology initiatives for the world’s largest enterprises.

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global banking software provider to over 3,000 financial institutions, including 41 of the world’s top 50 banks. The Temenos MarketPlace is a platform that easily and quickly connects banks to innovative technologies. With the addition of Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform, Temenos clients now will have access to the Ipsidy suite of mobile biometric identity solutions, which deliver seamless protection across the digital identity lifecycle: from identity verification during customer onboarding to strong multi-factor authentication and transaction consent.

Globally banks are seeking to transform outdated customer enrollment processes to digital onboarding solutions and to mobilize customer transactions, strategies only accelerated by the pandemic’s closure of local branches and the related demand for remote, touchless commerce. Standing at the technological nexus of trusted identity and digital transformation, Ipsidy offers two core products: identity onboarding and proofing capabilities (known as Proof TM ) and multi-factor transaction authentication (known as Verified ™ ) that seamlessly provide financial institutions with greater security, certitude, and trust when engaging with clients online or via personal devices.

“Ipsidy is pleased to enter into this collaborative partnership with Temenos to deliver our valued identity verification and authentication services to the world’s leading banks and financial institutions.” said Phillip Kumnick, CEO of Ipsidy. “Everything starts with trusted identity. Our solutions deliver the highest level of identity certainty demanded by today’s digital world.”

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy’s solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za ; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

