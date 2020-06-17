LeoNell Teape New Gospel Album Release

'Praisaz March Out' New Album Release By LeoNell Teape

This man is as authentic as it gets. His ministry is powerful because he knows who his Source is.”
— Nardia Bailey
LeoNell Teape is the embodiment of energy, enthusiasm and eclecticism whose purpose is to bring forth the praises to Him who has called him into his marvelous light. and has given him the talent to sing write and produce music for his kingdom, with the release of his new album entitled 'Praisaz March Out' witch is available now on all digital outlets such as spotify amazon and itunes just to name a few makes light of his flawless timing and awesome voice, he is definitely taking the music industry by storm

Fight 4 U (Official Video) - LeoNell Teape

