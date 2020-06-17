Peterson bolsters its sales team with two seasoned pros: David Black and Joseph Shaw

/EIN News/ -- GRANDVIEW, Mo., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peterson Manufacturing is pleased to announce two new and highly experienced additions to its sales department: David Black and Joseph Shaw. Both have extensive backgrounds in the Commercial Vehicle segment––especially heavy-duty trucks, trailers and fleets.



As the new Business Development Manager of Fleets, David Black will focus on all fleets in the Eastern and South Central U.S.

“David Black’s expertise in both carrier management and fleet sales will be key in bringing Peterson’s message to the trucking industry’s user segment,” said Al Anderson, Peterson Vice President Sales & Marketing.

Black’s long career began at a Lexington warehouse/trucking company while a student at the University of Kentucky. Proving to be a quick study, resourceful manager, and good people person, he eventually ran the entire operation as Vice President and General Manager for the absentee owner. After the owner’s death the business was sold and Black moved on to sales for such companies as Bose Ride and, most recently, FlowBelow.

“I ran a fleet for over 25 years and have built many long-term relationships in the fleet world,” Black said. “I understand how fleets think and what their concerns are. That has served me well in selling to the industry, and I’m excited to be representing Peterson and products like our Defender® harness system –– it’s bulletproof! From my perspective we sell quality, ROI, and industry-leading processes and products.”

Black will work from his home office in Georgetown, KY where he lives with his significant other, Lisa, and enjoys frequent visits of grandkids.

Also bringing a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the Peterson sales force is Joseph Shaw, who joins the company as Product Sales Manager at Canada.

“Joe has a long history of success in the commercial vehicle segment,” Al Anderson said. “His sole focus will be growing our presence in the Canadian market –– where the harsh environment and corrosive roadway chemicals are exactly what our Defender® was designed to protect against.”

“I’ll be covering all of Canada,” Shaw said. “Handling all the lines for retail, WD, and Canadian fleet dealers. I look for our Defender® harness to be a product leader in the industry going forward.”

A Florida native, Shaw holds two degrees from the University of Florida –– finance and accounting. Starting out in finance he quickly learned that an 8-to-5 desk job was not for him. Preferring to be out in the field he moved to the trucking industry in trailer fleet leasing and OEM trailer sales. His resume includes stints with Holland Binkley, Jost International, Pac-Lease, Bose Ride, and most recently Sears Seating.

“One of the big features you notice with Peterson and Maxi-Seal products is reliability,” Shaw remarked. “Failure rate is insignificant. The detail and precision that go into producing components for Defender® and other products is quite impressive. Additionally, our corporate-wide vertical integration allows us to develop custom solutions, tailored to the demands of our customers. Peterson’s reputation as the “go-to” solutions provider is well known in the industry.”

Shaw and wife Lisa reside in Blue Springs, Missouri. Their family includes three grown children from previous marriages.

Both Shaw and Black have been completing product training at Peterson’s Grandview, Missouri headquarters before assuming their roles in the field. When the Covid threat passes, both David Black and Joe Shaw look forward to the easing of restrictions on travel and calling on customers and prospects.

ABOUT PETERSON MANUFACTURING

Peterson Manufacturing Company is a world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Peterson Manufacturing is a key subsidiary of Peterson Corporation, nine highly specialized companies and nearly 1,000 associates working in global transportation-related industries. With headquarters in the greater Kansas City area, Peterson Manufacturing is a privately held company and has been in operation since 1945.

First photo: David Black, Business Development Manager of Fleets: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e6edd47-3f21-4366-93bb-89c00091debd

Second photo: Joseph Shaw, Product Sales Manager at Canada: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04521b31-dd15-43a4-9c68-e95c08cc1504

For more information, contact: Mark Assenmacher, Dir. of Marketing Darrin Widick, MBA Peterson Manufacturing Co. Group 3 Solutions 4200 East 135th Street 110 West 9th Street, Suite 100 Grandview, MO 64030 Kansas City, MO 64105 Phone: 816-765-2000 Phone: 816-753-2420 FAX: 816-761-6693 Email: Darrin.widick@group3solutions.com Email: massenmacher@pmlights.com www.pmlights.com



