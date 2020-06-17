Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces June 2020 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN) (OTCQX: WPTIF) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the month of June 2020 of US$0.0633 per unit. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

Distributions paid to Canadian unitholders (and other non-U.S. unitholders) generally will be subject to U.S. withholding tax. For a general summary of the taxation of distributions paid to Canadian unitholders, including information regarding U.S. withholding tax, please see the “Certain Canadian Federal Income Tax Considerations”, “Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations” sections of the REIT’s prospectus dated April 18, 2013, and “Risk Factors – Tax-Related Risks” in the REIT’s most recently filed annual information form, copies of which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Additional tax information regarding the REIT’s distributions is also available on the REIT’s website at www.wptreit.com. Unitholders should consult their own tax advisors for advice with respect to the tax consequences of receiving a distribution from the REIT in their own circumstances.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns a portfolio of properties across 20 states in the United States consisting of approximately 31.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, comprised of 100 industrial properties.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Frederiksen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer
WPT Industrial REIT
Tel: (612) 800-8501

 		  

 

