Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share  

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.456 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the 2020 second quarter, which is consistent with the amount paid in prior quarters.

The $0.05 per share quarterly cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020 and is payable on July 10, 2020.

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.

Contact Information:

Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800

James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825

Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959

Primary Logo

