Hfluana Launches Interactive Digital real3D HTML5 Flipbook Publishing and Hosting Platform
Hfluana, a local initiative in Lagos, Nigeria announced for the Nigerian market its interactive digital real3D HTML5 flipbook publishing and hosting platform.LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hfluana’s interactive digital flipbook publishing and hosting platform publishes and converts e-Publication PDF to flipbook for reading online or on mobile devices. The PDF to 3D HTML5 Flipbook Made Easy can be printed and easily shared on social media networks – Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook, and even email the link to a friend. You can zoom in and zoom out, show thumbnail pages, table of content, view as double pages on a desktop or single on mobile devices, with a sound click as an option and even autoplay. The functionalities of the flipbook on our platform follow the dictate of your conveniences. What’s more our clientele flipbooks’ subject keywords for Flipbook 3D HTML5 hosted on our platform have been optimized to show on search engine result pages (SERP) of the search engines. Hfluana also encourages our clientele to opt for eMagazine native digital publication of PDF files that are converted to flipbook for iPad and Tablet in addition to the print production converted PDF files to flipbook. Anyone can publish a native digital publication PDF files and convert to 3D HTML5 flipbook and host for Annual Report, Business, Trade Shows, Festival, Convection, Lifecycle/Social, e-Magazine, Wedding, Mix Collection, etc. of event experience. Hfluana’s landing page can host over 45 cover page links in grid format only of 3D HTML5 flipbook showing category, title, date of publication, and view count. http://bit.ly/3cMKO2I
Advantages of the native digital e-publication PDF files converted 3D HTML5 flipbook for iPad and Tablet over the print production converted PDF files 3D HTML5 flipbook are as follows:
- Native digital e-publication PDF files converted 3D HTML5 flipbook for iPad and Tablet has dimensions of Tablet 768 x 1024px; Ipad (768×1024) px and I pad Retina (1536×2048) px, Landscape and portrait versions. It has a fit-to-size text reading convenience.
- Digital magazine in print publication PDF files converted 3D HTML5 flipbooks are A4 or US letter sizes. It uses the zooming tool to adjust the text's preferred reading convenience.
Key Features of Hfluana’s Digital Publication real3D HTML5 Flipbook tools and hosting are:
• #1 can be printed
• #2 easily share on social media networks – Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook and even email the link to a friend
• #3 you can zoom in and zoom out
• #4 show thumbnail pages and table of content
• #5 view as double pages on a desktop or single on mobile devices
• #6 Include sound click as an option and even autoplay
• #7 our clientele flipbooks’ subject keywords for flipbooks hosted on our platform have been optimized to show on search engine result pages (SERP) of the search engines
• #8 Show view counter of each flipbook on display.
• #9 Can convert over 600 pages of PDF flies epublication to flipbook
As part of our corporate social responsibility for Flip book Nigeria platform and hosting #entrepreneurshipseriesnigeria inspired by a quote from Mr. Tony Blair a former British Prime Minister once said: “The emphasis placed by more and more companies on corporate social responsibility, symbolizes the recognition that prosperity is best achieved in an inclusive society.” In the pursuance of this, we have undertaken to publish major Nigeria’s government policy publications free in our flipbook collections that should be factored into strategic planning initiatives of the young entrepreneurs to succeed. Some of the epublications in flipbook format include Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025 http://bit.ly/2BaZ3kQ ; The Nigeria Agriculture Promotion policy 2016 – 2020 http://bit.ly/2CcGtt5 ; The National Bureau of Statistics Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria 2019 http://bit.ly/2MLp3Ws and many more on display on the site. Explore.
Hfluana’s Interactive Digital Flipbook Publishing and Hosting Platform are live. We offer a customized turn-key user experience production from choice design cover, inner pages text editing and layout design, the number of pages, output to PDF files and converted to 3D HTML5 Flipbook. For more information on the Native Digital Publication Real3D HTML5 Flipbook contact info@hfluana.com and/or visit http://hfluana.com
Adebola Adeola
Comenskills
+234 813 017 0931
