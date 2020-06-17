2020-2021 ADVISER Vendor Certification | Nebraska Department of Education
Partially certified – vendors that have some deficiencies in their ability to publish all ADVISER data, but are approved to publish to ADVISER for now on the condition that the issues are to be fixed
Known Issues – Items that have failed a certification test that the vendor must plan to fix, these may or may not prevent a vendor from becoming partially certified
Unsupported Features – Certification tests that a vendor is excused from passing due to a specific NDE-approved reason