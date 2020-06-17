Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (260,233) deaths (7,019), and recoveries (118,992)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (260,233) deaths (7,019), and recoveries (118,992) by region:
Central (25,581 cases; 561 deaths; 9,633 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,410; 14; 392), Chad (853; 74; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,100; 115; 640), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,114; 29; 1,432), Sao Tome & Principe (671; 12; 182).
Eastern (28,508; 857; 11,001): Comoros (197; 3; 127), Djibouti (4,541; 43; 3,324), Eritrea (121; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,759; 63; 849), Kenya (4,044; 107; 1,353), Madagascar (1,378; 12; 458), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (636; 2; 338), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,696; 88; 681), South Sudan (1,807; 31; 89), Sudan (7,740; 477; 2,820), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (732; 0; 409).
Northern (71,640; 2,919; 29,979): Algeria (11,147; 788; 7,842), Egypt (47,856; 1,766; 12,730), Libya (467; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,057; 93; 373), Morocco (8,985; 212; 7,960), Tunisia (1,128; 50; 1,004).
Southern (80,111; 1,661; 43,876): Angola (148; 6; 64), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (520; 4; 259), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (564; 6; 73), Mozambique (651; 4; 169), Namibia (34; 0; 18), South Africa (76,334; 1,625; 42,063), Zambia (1,405; 11; 1,142), Zimbabwe (391; 4; 62).
Western (54,393; 1,021; 24,503): Benin (572; 9; 237), Burkina Faso (895; 53; 809), Cape Verde (791; 7; 354), Côte d'Ivoire (5,679; 46; 2,637), Gambia (34; 1; 24), Ghana (12,590; 66; 4,410), Guinea (4,639; 26; 3,327), Guinea-Bissau (1,492; 15; 153), Liberia (516; 33; 240), Mali (1,890; 107; 1,168), Niger (1,016; 66; 885), Nigeria (17,148; 455; 5,623), Senegal (5,369; 73; 3,606), Sierra Leone (1,225; 51; 686), Togo (537; 13; 344).
